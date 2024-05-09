Phoenix-Based, Privately Owned Hi-Fi Dental Announces New Website, Dental Membership Program

Hi-Fi Dental, a privately owned, all-ages, technologically advanced dental practice providing comprehensive preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental care has launched a new in-office dental membership program and a new website at https://www.hifidental.com.
Dr. Napoleon Gaither IV, owner of Hi-Fi Dental in Phoenix, AZ has announced that his all-ages dental practice has unveiled a new website and an in-office dental membership program to best provide patients of all ages with vital, preventive, and affordable oral health care, and education. The dental membership plan offers patients significant savings on all procedures done in-office. At the same time, the new website aims to inform patients about the wide variety of services provided by Dr. Gaither and his team.
"Today, we know just how crucial oral health care is to longevity and wellness. Poor health outcomes are conclusively linked to poor oral health. At Hi-Fi Dental, we are determined to provide affordable oral health care to toddlers, children, teens, and adults to help our patients achieve and maintain a healthy, beautiful smile and protect them from potentially serious health consequences," Dr. Gaither said.
"Our membership program makes routine care affordable, while our new website provides detailed information about the range of treatments we provide to ensure our patients keep their mouths healthy," he added.
As a full-service, privately-owned dental practice, Dr. Gaither and his team not only provide preventive and restorative care, but they also provide the latest periodontal treatments for gum disease including laser bacteria removal, along with cosmetic treatments such as Invisalign, dental veneers, dental bonding, and teeth whitening.
Hi-Fi Dental is a modern dental practice equipped with the latest proven technologies, such as the iTero scanner, digital x-rays, digital impressions, NIRI cavity detection, Diagnodent early cavity detection, and the Velscope oral cancer detection device.
At Hi-Fi Dental, Dr. Gaither is equipped to provide comprehensive care for entire families in one convenient location. Services include:
- Preventive Dentistry: oral exams, oral cancer screenings, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments
- Restorative Dentistry: dental crowns, fillings, bridges, dental implants
- Cosmetic Dentistry: Invisalign, teeth whitening, cosmetic bonding, dental veneers
- Periodontal Treatments: Scaling & root planing, laser bacteria removal
- Endodontic Treatments: Root canal therapy
- Prosthodontics: Full, partial, fixed, removable and implant-supported dentures
Dr. Gaither aims to provide a welcoming, familiar environment that helps encourage patients to receive vital care at Hi-Fi Dental. "We know that millions of people in the U.S. suffer from dental anxiety or fear. To help assuage those fears, we have created a comfortable treatment area and waiting area. We also offer mild sedation, using nitrous oxide to ensure everyone feels comfortable receiving essential oral health care and treatments," Dr. Gaither said.
About Hi-Fi Dental
Hi-Fi Dental is a privately owned dental practice that provides dental care to patients of all ages from the Greater Phoenix metro area including, Alhambra, North Mountain, Encanto, Camelback East, Biltmore, Uptown, Glendale, Scottsdale, and surrounding areas. Hi-Fi Dental is located at 1222 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 201, Phoenix, AZ 85014. For more information call 602-242-5445 or visit https://www.hifidental.com.
