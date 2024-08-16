Phoenix-Based Serendipit Consulting Launches New Marketing Service

"Being able to make a big impact on a company that isn't maximizing its potential is our definition of success," said Alexis Krisay, president of Serendipit Consulting. Post this

"Clients have hired us to create their marketing plans and budgets and we invariably become so invested and passionate about their business we want to help in a bigger way. We end up in the weeds training their teams, on calls with their partner agencies and more," said Krisay. "Our goal with this service is to support and lead teams to help our clients get to the next level."

The CMO service, which is now available, boasts an extensive list of offerings that are personalized to the unique needs of each client including:

Leading the marketing department through the development and management of a short-term and long-term marketing strategy.

Analyzing which marketing strategies are best for the business, such as SEO, content marketing, paid advertising, video, podcasts, etc.

Reviewing branding and messages to ensure consistency and clarity, and establishing it if not present.

Building and maintaining a talented team of marketing professionals with a strong working culture to ensure long-term success.

Vetting specialized agencies to outsource when pursuing different marketing methods.

Over the last 15 years, Serendipit Consulting has been recognized for creating and executing thorough branding, re-branding, and marketing campaigns and projects across various industries -- customizing services to ensure clients are consistently exceeding their goals. With client satisfaction still at the forefront of their efforts, Serendipit Consulting's team of creative professionals are taking their expertise to the next level with the addition of the CMO service– providing a robust marketing solution for clients, all in one place.



For more information on Serendipit Consuling's new service, please visit serendipitconsulting.com.

About Serendipit Consulting

Phoenix-based Serendipit Consulting is a creative and marketing agency driven by a team of individuals who are fearless in creativity and have one thing in mind: results. With a fresh, 'big ideas' approach to branding and marketing, Serendipit Consulting has a knack for success in a variety of diverse industries. Combining the personal touch and accountability of a boutique agency with the vision and capabilities of a national firm, Serendipit delivers bottom-line driven campaigns that align brands with the right audiences and leave clients reveling in their own fortunate stroke of serendipity. For more information, please visit http://www.serendipitconsulting.com.

