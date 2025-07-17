Phoenix-Based Valley Towing Celebrates 62 Years of Coming to the Rescue of Arizona Drivers

"Our parents poured blood, sweat, and tears into this family business and laid an incredible foundation for everything we have today. Without them we wouldn't be here and thriving the way we have been for this many years," said Rinny Dyar, Co-Owner and CEO of Valley Towing. Post this

"Our parents poured blood, sweat, and tears into this family business and laid an incredible foundation for everything we have today. Without them we wouldn't be here and thriving the way we have been for this many years," said Rinny Dyar, Co-Owner and CEO of Valley Towing.

While the original founders, Robert and Karen are no longer here, their legacy continues and so does the growth. Now at the helm is their son and daughter, Rinny Dyar who serves as CEO and Gina Dyar-Murdough who is the company's CFO, and the third generation is now also running operations with Rinny's son Justin Dyar as Vice President.

In its 6+ decades in business the Dyar family has had to adapt to changing economies, growing communities and new roadways. This prompted them to go from towing solely personal vehicles to now offering tows for vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including commercial equipment, motor homes, tractors, and specialty items like classic cars. The company's fleet now includes light, medium and heavy-duty trucks for every need they may encounter.

"At any given time, we have 15 trucks on the road, and we tow over 300 vehicles each week," said Dyar, from one of three company locations the family has for vehicles that may need to be stored.

While maintaining hundreds of commercial and fleet accounts, including such notable clientele as ADOT, DPS, FBI, and the IRS, Valley Towing has towed as many as 100 vehicles per day at their busiest times and has towed cars as far away as Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Having seen it all on the road, Co-Owner and CFO Gina Dyar-Murdough added, "I can't tell you how many times our drivers have stopped and aided a driver in need. We try to help whenever humanly possible; always putting safety first and making it our mission to ensure the communities we serve become a safer place."

In that regard, Valley Towing works hard to educate drivers by offering a variety of safety tips to remember when you are waiting for a tow, including:

If your vehicle breaks down on the freeway, don't sit and wait inside the vehicle. Get out of the vehicle and wait in a safe area.

Never park in the "gore point" of the freeway entry/exit ways. It is statistically the most dangerous to park on the freeway. Always park on the shoulder of the road.

Never transport gasoline inside a vehicle for risk of getting hit and the car exploding.

If you must abandon your vehicle on the freeway, leave a note for the police officer with your name and number while you go to a safe location and call the police.

Move over and slow down for all emergency vehicles, including tow trucks. It's the law.

