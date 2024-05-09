Phoenix CEO and Best-Selling Author Publishes Second Book

"I hope this book helps business owners/executives learn how technology can be an asset and how to improve the ROI received on their technology investment," One Step Secure IT Founder & CEO Scott Kreisberg said. Post this

"I hope this book helps business owners/executives learn how technology can be an asset and how to improve the ROI received on their technology investment," Kreisberg said. "We have been in business for over 35 years, seen a lot of change, and how to utilize technology best to help businesses increase revenue and efficiencies."

Tame the Tech Beast is an essential read for any business owner looking to protect their business from increasing cyber threats while reducing technology costs and increasing employee productivity.

"Over the years, I have worked with many entrepreneurs, and most of them have been focused on growing their businesses — as they should. Because of this focus, they turned over the keys to their technology kingdom to someone they believed was competent to protect them," Kreisberg said. "I discovered that many of them determined their level of competence based on emotions and/or lack of successful ransomware or something like it."

Kreisberg's first book, Cyber Storm, was published in April 2021 and reached #1 on the Amazon bestseller list in the categories of Privacy and Online Safety, Internet & Telecommunications, and Computer & Network Security.

About One Step Secure IT:

We are an outsourced IT company with over three decades protecting our customer's data from breaches to alleviate the dread of cyber attacks, costly downtime, and loss of customer trust.

Our expertise includes Cybersecurity, Managed/Co-Managed IT, Information Security, and Compliance Services. We understand that as business operations evolve, so do the security threats. Our expert team collaborates closely with you to create a customized IT strategy, identify vulnerabilities, and strengthen your IT infrastructure.

Our corporate headquarters are in Phoenix, AZ, and we proudly serve businesses nationwide. Visit our website at onestepsecureit.com to learn more about how One Step Secure IT can optimize your business technology.

