Phoenix Gets a New Path Into Tattooing as Ink Different Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship at Top Rocker Tattoo

"Ernesto Rojas has been successful because following his passion for the arts and creativity is his calling," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "He built Top Rocker Tattoo from the ground up into a very respected studio in Arizona." Post this

Ernesto Rojas has cultivated a philosophy built on perpetual growth: always learning, always pushing creative boundaries. Since 2009, Top Rocker Tattoo has operated as an all-custom studio and art gallery in the Phoenix metro, drawing clients from across the country and around the world. Every artist has a minimum of 10 years of industry experience. Every piece is held to the standard of a masterwork.

A College Alternative in Phoenix

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Top Rocker Tattoo, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.

Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.

Graduates complete the program industry-ready, equipped with the skills and professionalism needed to succeed in today's tattoo industry. They receive a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.

Now Enrolling in Phoenix

Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Top Rocker Tattoo in the Phoenix metro. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is the nation's leading tattoo apprenticeship program, built on the belief that real education happens in professional studios, not classrooms. Committed to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different equips aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to define the gold standard of professional tattoo education across the country.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.