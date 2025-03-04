Phoenix House Florida Earns Prestigious Three-Year CARF Accreditation for Providing the Highest Quality Care

This re-accreditation is more than just a recognition—it's a reflection of the passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our entire team. Post this

CARF is an internationally recognized, independent accrediting body that sets rigorous standards for quality and service in health and human services organizations. Earning CARF accreditation signifies that Phoenix House Florida has met or exceeded these standards, demonstrating a dedication to continuous improvement, client satisfaction, and best practices in service delivery.

The three-year accreditation is CARF's highest level of recognition, granted only to organizations that undergo a comprehensive peer review process and demonstrate substantial conformance to CARF's standards. This accreditation applies to the following service lines across four locations: residential treatment for adults, intensive outpatient services for adults and children/adolescents, standard outpatient services for adults and children/adolescents, and office-based opioid treatment for adults.

Phoenix House Florida remains committed to upholding the highest standards of care and service and will continue striving for excellence in every aspect of its work.

For more information about Phoenix House Florida and its accredited services, please visit https://www.phoenixfl.org/.

About Phoenix House Florida

Phoenix House Florida is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider. We empower people to experience their personal strengths and help them discover new ways to manage the mental, physical, and emotional aspects of addiction so they can live better, more purposeful lives. At our three locations, we offer outpatient and residential programs to build healthier communities across the state. Our services are located in Brandon, Tampa, and Citra. If you or a family member are suffering from a substance use or a co-occurring mental health disorder we are here to help. Don't suffer alone! Please call one of our admissions specialists today! 813.881.1000 option #1.

About CARF

Founded in 1966, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) is a nonprofit accrediting body that promotes quality, value, and optimal outcomes in health and human services. CARF accreditation is recognized internationally as a mark of excellence and commitment to continuous improvement.

