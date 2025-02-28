Phoenix Law Firm May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C. Secure Water Rights for San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe

After enduring years without access to running water, the approximately 400 citizens from the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe may now finally have water security and sovereignty.
PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After enduring years without access to running water, the approximately 400 citizens from the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe may now finally have water security and sovereignty.
Federal Indian Law Attorney Julia Kolsrud from the Phoenix-based law firm May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C. (MPBG) represented the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe in their quest to gain this crucial and much-needed natural resource, which resulted in the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Settlement Agreement being signed by leaders from the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Hopi Tribe and Navajo Nation, as well as Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs in November 2024. If it is approved by Congress, it will be the largest tribal water settlement in United States history.
With a passion for helping tribal nations access much needed natural resources, having represented tribal entities her entire career, MPBG Attorney Julia Kolsrud noted that, "the agreement will grant over 56,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water, as well as surface and groundwater from the Little Colorado River watershed to the tribes – something that will have
an immediate and drastic positive impact on their quality of life and well-being."
In addition to securing vital water resources for the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, the legislation, if approved, will establish an exclusive reservation for the tribe.
For more information on May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C., call 602.252.1900, visit www.maypotenza.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook.
ABOUT MAY, POTENZA, BARAN & GILLESPIE, P.C.
May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C. (MPBG), is a full-service Arizona-based law firm comprised of 20+ attorneys with a robust litigation practice and extensive experience handling litigation, arbitration, and settlement negotiations. MPBG's comprehensive, tailor-made process provides effective legal counsel to help achieve clients' goals throughout their entire business and personal lives. The firm is located in the Central Arts Plaza, 1850 N. Central Ave., 16th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85004. For more information, visit www.maypotenza.com.
Media Contact
Kendra Riley, May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C., 1 480-220-6051, [email protected], www.maypotenza.com
SOURCE May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C.
Share this article