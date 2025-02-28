Phoenix Law Firm May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C. Secure Water Rights for San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe

Federal Indian Law Attorney Julia Kolsrud from the Phoenix-based law firm May, Potenza, Baran and Gillespie, P.C. (MPBG) represented the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe in their quest to gain this crucial and much-needed natural resource. Post this

With a passion for helping tribal nations access much needed natural resources, having represented tribal entities her entire career, MPBG Attorney Julia Kolsrud noted that, "the agreement will grant over 56,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water, as well as surface and groundwater from the Little Colorado River watershed to the tribes – something that will have

an immediate and drastic positive impact on their quality of life and well-being."

In addition to securing vital water resources for the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, the legislation, if approved, will establish an exclusive reservation for the tribe.

