Phoenix Management & J.S. Held Assemble Multidisciplinary Team to Navigate the Deepening Commercial Real Estate Crisis

Phoenix Management and J.S. Held assemble a diverse team of experts to form a CRE service solution to assist lenders, investors, and property owners in protecting asset values, optimizing financial outcomes, and enhancing property competitiveness.

JERICHO, N.Y., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix Management joined the global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announcing the formation of a multidisciplinary team to address the growing challenges in the commercial real estate (CRE) segment. Given loan defaults are at historic highs and rising, properties are being deserted, and financial forecasts are in jeopardy, the firm recognizes the need for specialized expertise to navigate this deepening crisis.

Last month, MSCI reported that over $38 billion in office buildings within the United States currently face defaults and other distress– the highest level of distress since the '08 financial crisis. The ever-burdening cost of capital, declining revenue volumes, and reduction in net rental rates required to attract desired tenants make it unlikely for these circumstances to reverse in the near term. As the crisis grows, financial institutions, owners, and investors must seek effective strategies to maximize the value of their investments.

J.S. Held's team of seasoned experts, including turnaround advisors, risk managers, real estate strategists, construction project managers, Receivers & Fiduciaries, and valuation specialists, work together to formulate comprehensive strategies to address the complex challenges faced by clients in commercial real estate.

"A comprehensive holistic approach is key in this market," says Jim Fleet, turnaround advisory expert and Senior Managing Director at Phoenix Management, a part of J.S. Held. "Our team's diverse skill set enables proper risk assessment, valuation and the potential for strategic repositioning or divestiture of assets to align with current and projected market demands."

Peter Davis, J.S. Held Senior Managing Director, adds, "Financial analysis plays a crucial role in identifying potential risks and opportunities. By thoroughly examining a property's financial health, we can develop targeted strategies to optimize outcomes."

"Construction management expertise is essential in repositioning distressed assets," notes Mark Cohen, J.S. Held Senior Managing Director & Construction Advisory Practice Lead. "Our team can identify cost-effective improvements that enhance a property's competitiveness and attract tenants."

Real estate valuation expert and J.S. Held Senior Vice President Dan Paulus emphasizes the importance of valuation in the process: "Accurate valuation is the foundation for making informed decisions. Our specialists provide clients with the insights they need to protect asset values and make strategic choices."

By bringing together this multidisciplinary team, J.S. Held is well-positioned to help lenders, investors, and property owners navigate the challenges of the current CRE market. The firm's collaborative approach enables clients to better protect asset values, optimize financial outcomes, and enhance the competitiveness of their properties.

Demonstrating their unique and multidimensional analysis and insights, the same perspectives applied to client engagements, the J.S. Held team recently authored, "Billions on the Brink: The Deepening Crisis in Commercial Real Estate," which explores the steps owners, lenders, and investors must take to protect their assets.

