Phoenix Management, a Part of J.S. Held, Lending Survey Results Reveal Concern About Upcoming Presidential Election

Lenders revealed what actions their customers may take in the next six months. Half of the surveyed lenders believe their customers will enter new markets or raise additional capital, the latter following an anticipated decrease in interest rates. Introducing new products/services and making new capital investments follow closely with a third of lenders expressing those plans for their customers.

All respondents identified the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries as the most likely to experience volatility in the next six months, followed closely by real estate at 83% of respondents.

Additionally, Phoenix's "Lending Climate in America" survey asked lenders if their respective institutions plan to tighten, maintain, or relax their loan structures for various sized loans. Of the various loan sizes (over $25M, $15-25M, $5-15M, under $5M), a majority of lenders (ranging from 60% to 100%) plan to maintain their current loan structure, a stark switch from the prior quarter where 60% of lenders planned to tighten their loan structure across all ranges. This idea is cemented by 83% of surveyed lenders believing there will be an interest rate decrease in the upcoming six months (the other 17% believe the Fed will make no change to interest rates in the next six months).

Lender optimism in the US economy increased slightly in the near term from 1.91 in Q1 2024 to 2.00. There is an even split amongst lenders for B, C, and D-level performances. More telling, lender expectations for the US economy's performance in the longer term decreased significantly from 2.55 to 1.83. Of the lenders surveyed, 83% believe the US economy will perform at a "C" level during the next twelve months, an increase of 54 percentage points from the prior quarter.

"Lenders have adjusted their expectation for interest rate reductions. The continued delays have heightened their concern regarding the economy and have resulted in increased pessimism regarding long-term economic outlook," says Michael Jacoby, Senior Managing Director of Phoenix Management, a part of J.S. Held. "Everything hinges on interest rate cuts – refinancing, M&A activity, and, of course, the crashing commercial real estate market. As C&I lending opportunities stagnate, we see lenders getting a bit more aggressive to maintain and attract loan assets, as evidenced by the shift in Q2 from tightening loan structures to maintaining loan structures." Jacoby continues, "The Q2 survey revealed that all lenders identified the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries as the most likely to experience volatility in the next six months. The overwhelming majority identified real estate as a close follower. We expect continued volatility and choppiness in borrower performance and lender outlook until the Fed begins reducing rates and the outcome of the 2024 presidential election is decided."

