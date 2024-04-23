Phoenix-Micron Enhances OCT Imaging with AI-powered OCT Segmentation

Phoenix-Micron, Inc. and ArtiKode Intelligence Collaborate to Bring Automated, AI-Powered OCT Segmentation to MICRON Software Suite

BEND, Ore., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix-Micron, Inc. ("Phoenix"), recognized globally for its leadership in in vivo ophthalmic imaging of small animals, today announced a collaboration with ArtiKode Intelligence ("ArtiKode"), a Valencia, Spain-based innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Together the two teams are collaborating to deliver enhanced, automated optical coherence tomography (OCT) segmentation and analysis capabilities to MICRON Software Suite.

ArtiKode is a spin-out of the Computer Vision & Behaviour Analysis Lab at Universidad Politécnica de Valencia. The ArtiKode team first published their computer vision and AI techniques for OCT segmentation in their 2020 paper. Building on their core research, they have developed advanced, performant, and accurate deep learning algorithms for ophthalmic image analysis.

These algorithms are being trained on a large dataset of rodent OCT scans from MICRON systems to automate the detection and segmentation of up to eight distinct retinal layers. The underlying AI model will be integrated directly into the MICRON OCT imaging workflow, offering researchers immediate, precise analysis and visualization tools that significantly enhance MICRON imaging productivity and data accuracy.

"We are thrilled to partner with ArtiKode Intelligence to bring this transformative AI capability to our OCT product line," said J. Scott Carr, CEO of Phoenix-Micron, Inc. "Harnessing the power of AI and deep learning within our core products is another key step in our mission to provide advanced ophthalmic research tools that help accelerate preclinical discoveries and advance the understanding of retinal health."

ArtiKode Intelligence has assembled a talented team of researchers and engineers dedicated to pushing the boundaries of computer vision and artificial intelligence since its inception. "This collaboration with Phoenix-Micron represents a significant milestone for ArtiKode Intelligence," said Valery Naranjo, co-founder of ArtiKode and director of the Computer Vision and Behavior Analysis lab. "By applying our expertise in AI and deep learning to ophthalmic research, we aim to revolutionize the way researchers analyze and interpret OCT images, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes."

The new AI-powered OCT segmentation feature will be shown at the upcoming ARVO 2024 conference in Seattle, WA, USA, and will be generally available in the Fall 2024 release of MICRON Software Suite.

About Phoenix-Micron, Inc.

Phoenix-Micron, Inc., is a global leader in in vivo ophthalmic imaging of laboratory animals. MICRON systems are optimized for eye and eye-brain research. The patented MICRON platform delivers seven essential imaging modalities in a compact footprint, backed by world-class service, that's ideal for the exacting data capture and physical space requirements of small animal research labs. Each piece of the MICRON system is designed to ease the researcher's workflow and capture and manage the high-resolution ophthalmic images and associated data that helps bring ophthalmic research to life. Since its initial launch in 2007, MICRON camera systems have been installed in hundreds of ophthalmic and neurologic research labs in more than 25 countries.

About ArtiKode Intelligence

ArtiKode Intelligence is a pioneering start-up based in Valencia, Spain, dedicated to advancing the field of image treatment and artificial intelligence. With a team of highly skilled researchers from the Computer Vision and Behavior Analysis group of the HumanTech Institute, ArtiKode Intelligence is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for medical and complex agriculture industries.

