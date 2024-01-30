Phoenix-Micron, Inc. Announces Exclusive North American Distribution of Striatech Products

Phoenix extends its product offerings in North America to include behavioral assays to evaluate the visual abilities of rodents

BEND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix-Micron, Inc. ("Phoenix"), recognized globally for its leadership in vivo ophthalmic imaging of small animals, is proud to unveil its latest collaboration as the exclusive North American distributor for Striatech products. This partnership expands the Phoenix product offerings to include cutting-edge, reliable, and objective devices to measure the visual abilities of rodents.

Products from Striatech, based in Tübingen, Germany, deliver behavioral assays to evaluate the visual abilities of rodents, judge if a certain disease affects their visual system, and verify if a new treatment approach benefits the animal.

"At Phoenix, we are committed to providing comprehensive tools and technologies to assist vision researchers deepen their understanding of visual systems and develop break-thru diagnostic methods and therapies," comments Scott Carr, CEO, Phoenix. "As we expand our portfolio to include Striatech's products, we're taking another step in our commitment to deliver market leading solutions to our customers that help propel the frontiers of ophthalmic and neurologic research."

The Striatech products that will now be exclusively distributed in North America by Phoenix include:

OptoDrum: A trailblazing instrument that automatically gauges the visual capacities of mice and rats. Employing the optomotor reflex, the OptoDrum ensures swift, reliable, and objective assessments of visual acuity and contrast sensitivity.

Photorefractor: Analyzes the retinal reflection from an eccentric IR light field, capturing automatic measurements of an animal eye's refractive state even when alert.

Keratometer: Through analyzing the reflection of IR LEDs on the corneal surface, the Keratometer offers effortless automatic measurements of the corneal curvature radius in alert lab animals.

DarkAdapt: Revolutionizing the process of dark adaptation, Striatech's "DarkAdapt" box ensures a hassle-free experience for researchers. While being completely light-tight, it emphasizes robust ventilation. This design ensures thorough dark adaptation of experimental animals for extended periods, even in well-lit laboratory environments. It pairs perfectly with the MICRON Image-Guided Focal ERG and MICRON Ganzfeld ERG systems.

"We look forward to working with Phoenix Micron and are convinced that this collaboration will help us to better meet the needs of vision researchers in the US." (Marion Mutter, PhD, Founder & Chief Customer Officer at Striatech)

Researchers eager to explore the combined Phoenix and Striatech offerings are encouraged to reach out to Phoenix-Micron, Inc. at [email protected] or visit our website.

About Phoenix-Micron, Inc.:

Phoenix-Micron, Inc.is a global leader in in vivo ophthalmic imaging of laboratory animals. MICRON systems are optimized for eye and eye-brain research. The patented MICRON platform delivers seven essential imaging modalities in a compact footprint, backed by world-class service, that's ideal for the exacting data capture and physical space requirements of small animal research labs. Each piece of the MICRON system is designed to ease the researcher's workflow and capture and manage the high-resolution ophthalmic images and associated data that helps bring ophthalmic research to life. Since its initial launch in 2007, MICRON camera systems have been installed in hundreds of ophthalmic and neurologic research labs in more than 25 countries. Found in 11 of the world's top 12 research institutes, MICRON systems have been used by authors of more than 450 published studies.

About Striatech:

Understanding vision and healing visual disorders is the ultimate mission of vision research. The founders of Striatech GmbH emerge from this background: With a focus on basic research, we were active vision scientists for years, working on the basic understanding of the visual system, and on developing strategies for healing blindness. We know the challenges that are associated with research on animals. That is why we decided to apply our experiences into the development of assays to evaluate their visual abilities, judge the impact of diseases on their visual system, and verify the effectiveness of new treatment approaches. We have several validated devices available that are used in research worldwide. It is our common goal to continuously develop these devices further, to adapt them to users' needs and to expand our portfolio. As experts we want to provide expert tools to scientists anywhere in the world.

Media Contact

Jen King, Phoenix-Micron, Inc., 1 4082343687, [email protected], www.phoenixmicron.com

SOURCE Phoenix-Micron, Inc.