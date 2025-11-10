Phoenix Pools & Spas Elevates Outdoor Living in Temecula with Custom Luxury Pool Designs

"For us, it's not just about building pools—it's about creating outdoor spaces where families make lifelong memories. Every project reflects our commitment to quality, transparency, and timeless design." Post this

"We're proud to be part of Temecula's growth and community," said Alex DeCamp, Owner of Phoenix Pools & Spas. "For us, it's not just about building pools—it's about creating outdoor spaces where families make lifelong memories. Every project reflects our commitment to quality, transparency, and timeless design."

A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Trust

Licensed, bonded, and insured, Phoenix Pools & Spas brings more than 30 years of proven experience to every project. Their design-build approach handles everything in-house—from 3D design visualization and permits to excavation, plumbing, and finishing touches—ensuring consistency, quality, and peace of mind for homeowners.

Their expertise extends beyond pools and spas, offering integrated outdoor solutions—including custom lighting, hardscaping, and landscaping —that give clients a one-stop solution for luxury backyard environments.

Serving Temecula and Beyond

Headquartered in Temecula, California, Phoenix Pools & Spas proudly serves homeowners across Murrieta, Menifee, Winchester, Wildomar, and the Inland Empire. Their local roots and long-standing community presence have made them a trusted name among families looking to invest in both beauty and lasting value.

"Our clients appreciate that we live and work in the same neighborhoods we serve," added Alex. "They're not just customers—they're our neighbors, and we treat every backyard as if it were our own."

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Phoenix Pools & Spas stays ahead of the curve by integrating modern technologies and eco-friendly systems, including energy-efficient pumps, LED lighting, and smart automation controls. These innovations ensure lower maintenance costs and sustainable enjoyment for years to come.

Their online Pool Gallery showcases a diverse portfolio of completed projects, demonstrating the company's ability to adapt designs to different aesthetics—from Mediterranean to contemporary resort styles.

____________________________

About Phoenix Pools & Spas

Established in 1990, Phoenix Pools & Spas is a Temecula-based custom pool design and construction company specializing in luxury pools, spas, and complete outdoor environments. With a reputation built on integrity, craftsmanship, and customer care, the company serves Southern California homeowners seeking high-quality, personalized pool solutions.

Phoenix Pools & Spas

25135 Via Pantanosa

Temecula, CA 92590

(951) 695-0225

www.phoenixpoolandspa.com

License #: 559593

Media ContactAlex DeCamp, Phoenix Pools and Spas, 1 951-695-0225, [email protected], https://www.phoenixpoolandspa.com/

