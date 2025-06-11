Phoilex Active ReLeaf Spot Gel Wins 2025 SHAPE Skin Award for "Best for Flare Ups" Clinically-Proven, Steroid-Free Eczema, Psoriasis & Itch Relief

"This accolade is a testament to our dedication to developing effective, non-steroidal alternatives for individuals battling the discomfort of eczema, psoriasis, and hypersensitive skin." - Sarina Pilaroscia, Founder Post this

The annual Shape Skin Awards are renowned for their rigorous testing process, evaluating hundreds of skincare products. Selections are guided by an expert panel including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, formulators and beauty/health editors. This award underscores Active ReLeaf Spot Gel's exceptional efficacy and innovation in rapidly calming and soothing skin flare-ups.

"This accolade is a testament to our dedication to developing effective, non-steroidal alternatives for individuals battling the discomfort of eczema, psoriasis, and hypersensitive skin. To have Shape's expert panel recognize the profound itch relief and flare reduction our gel provides is truly validating, especially as our product was born from a personal journey to soothe my father's chronic skin discomfort from psoriasis and Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW)," states Sarina Pilaroscia, Founder of Phoilex.

Key Features & Benefits for Sensitive Skin:

Phoilex Active ReLeaf Spot Gel is a breakthrough over-the-counter eczema, psoriasis and itch relief gel specifically formulated to:

Calm Irritated Skin: Provides fast-acting relief for burning, itchy, and inflamed skin

Reduce Flare-Ups: Helps to prevent and diminish the severity of skin flares

Restore Skin Barrier: Supports overall skin health and resilience

Clinically Proven Results:

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Dermatological Review, highlights the gel's impressive efficacy:

93% of users experienced relief from itchy skin for 4-12 hours

74% of users reported a significant reduction in flare-ups after 8 weeks of use

73% of participants experienced immediate itch relief after the first week of use

Science-Backed Ingredients for Optimal Skin Health:

The proprietary Phoilex Phyto-Active Blend™ harnesses the power of nature's finest ingredients, each carefully selected for its specific benefits for sensitive skin. Additional ingredients include:

Ceramide Complex: Essential for skin barrier repair and maintaining crucial moisture

Triple Vitamin D3 Complex: Offers potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, promoting skin cell regeneration

Hemp-Derived CBD: A powerful anti-inflammatory for dry, itchy skin relief and reduced irritation

4% Colloidal Oatmeal: A time-tested ingredient that soothes stressed skin and aids in healing

Bisabolol, Emu Oil, and Skullcap Extract: Further enhance the gel's soothing, anti-inflammatory, and restorative properties

Addressing Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW):

As a proud sponsor of the International Topical Steroid Awareness Network (ITSAN), Phoilex is dedicated to raising awareness about Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW ), a debilitating condition that can develop from prolonged use of topical steroids. Phoilex offers a safe, non-steroidal alternative for individuals seeking to avoid or recover from this painful condition. As Kelly Barta, president of ITSAN, described to Women's Health, TSW felt "as though someone had poured boiling water over me," underscoring the need for gentler, effective solutions like Phoilex.

Availability: Phoilex Active ReLeaf Spot Gel (60 ML, $58) is available exclusively at Phoilex.com.

Learn More About the Shape Skin Awards: Discover all the winners and insights at Shape.com/shape-skin-awards-2025-11732904.

About Phoilex: Phoilex is a clinically-proven, steroid-free wellness brand committed to transforming skin health for individuals battling chronic eczema, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and hypersensitive skin. Founded by Sarina Pilaroscia, whose personal eczema journey and her father's struggle with psoriasis and Topical Steroid Withdrawal inspired the brand. Phoilex offers gentle and powerful plant-based alternatives to traditional steroidal treatments. With a dedication to science-backed formulations, ethical sourcing, and community support, Phoilex empowers individuals to achieve lasting comfort and confidence.

Join the #PHOILEXFAM Community: Follow us on Instagram: @phoilex.releaf

Media Contact

Charity Guzofski, RED PR, 1 201-264-0700, [email protected], www.red-pr.com

SOURCE Phoilex