PhoneBurner Honored with 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

"ARMOR® being named Product of the Year affirms the urgent need—and measurable impact—of real call protection for today's businesses." Post this

Initially built into PhoneBurner's dialing technology, ARMOR® is now also available as a standalone, fully-managed solution—accessible to any business regardless of tech stack via ARMORDial.com. By protecting, detecting, and remediating calls mislabeled as spam, and delivering proprietary answer rate analytics and AI, ARMOR® is a low-lift solution that solves a big business challenge.

"ARMOR® tackles one of the most urgent issues businesses face today: getting more calls answered," said Rick Moulton, Senior Director of ARMOR®. "We're honored to be recognized by MSP Today, and proud to support our partners as they bring a proven call deliverability solution to their clients."

One customer put it simply: "ARMOR® has doubled our answer rates." That kind of measurable result is what ARMOR® is designed to deliver—at scale.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize PhoneBurner as a 2025 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, ARMOR®," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by PhoneBurner's commitment to the Channel—empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

Winners will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet's global platforms.

Learn more about the ARMOR® Partner Program at: https://www.armordial.com/partners

About PhoneBurner

PhoneBurner is a human-first dialing platform that helps sales and service teams connect faster and drive more meaningful conversations. Its award-winning ARMOR® solution protects against false spam flags and other call deliverability threats, and provides the data and AI needed to optimize outbound performance. Learn more at www.phoneburner.com and www.armordial.com.

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, it delivers timely news, in-depth product information, and expert insights to help MSPs thrive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. Learn more at www.msptoday.com.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has honored the best in tech with awards that recognize innovation and market leadership. TMC also empowers buyers to make smart tech decisions through its editorial platforms, live events, and marketing services. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com.

Media Contact

Nick Andrews, PhoneBurner, Inc., 1 877-794-9123, [email protected], https://www.phoneburner.com

SOURCE PhoneBurner, Inc.