PhoneBurner Wins Prestigious 2025 Sammy - Sales and Marketing Technology Award

Judges praised PhoneBurner's innovative approach to scalable, responsible dialing and for addressing a critical industry pain point — spam flags and declining answer rates — with a solution that blends technology, trust, and powerful data. ARMOR® and ARTHUR were spotlighted as standout innovations — ARMOR® for its proactive spam protection and deep answer rate analytics, and ARTHUR, a first-of-its-kind AI agent that synthesizes call performance data, identifies patterns and anomalies, and surfaces actionable insights to help teams fine-tune their strategies and drive more successful conversations.

"Sales and marketing are now operating as one, which means success demands not just great ideas or great tools, but a team that brings both together," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "The 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards honor those making that vision real. We're excited to recognize the innovation and results at the core of PhoneBurner and ARMOR®."

Earlier this year, PhoneBurner also earned the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for ARMOR®, further validating its momentum across sales, marketing, and channel teams.

Learn more at www.phoneburner.com and www.armordial.com.

About PhoneBurner

PhoneBurner is human-centric dialer software that helps sales and service teams connect faster and drive more meaningful conversations. Its award-winning ARMOR® solution protects against false spam flags and other call deliverability threats, and provides the data and AI needed to optimize outbound performance.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

Media Contact

