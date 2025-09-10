PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.15 Per Share

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PXHI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.15 per share, subject to regulatory approval.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PXHI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.15 per share, subject to regulatory approval. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2025. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 23, 2025.

This special dividend follows the Company's recently announced sale of a majority stake in We Sell Cellular, LLC to Itochu Corporation for $47.7 million (see press release here).