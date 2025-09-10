PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.15 Per Share

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PXHI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.15 per share, subject to regulatory approval.
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PXHI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.15 per share, subject to regulatory approval. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2025. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 23, 2025.
This special dividend follows the Company's recently announced sale of a majority stake in We Sell Cellular, LLC to Itochu Corporation for $47.7 million (see press release here).
"We are excited to return capital to our shareholders and optimistic about what lies ahead," said Nik Raman, Chief Executive Officer of PhoneX Holdings. "We believe our software business is well positioned, and we look forward to focusing our efforts on driving its growth."
The Company has approximately 33.9 million shares outstanding and has adequate cash to support the continued expansion of its software platform.
About PhoneX Holdings, Inc.
PhoneX Holdings, Inc. is a technology company powering the global wholesale trade of pre-owned mobile devices. Its industry-leading SaaS platform helps carriers, manufacturers, and distributors manage inventory, optimize sales, and grow their customer networks. By driving efficiency, transparency, and scale, PhoneX enables its partners to maximize value in the secondary mobile device market.
Jayme White, PhoneX Holdings, Inc., 1 (336) 408-9637, [email protected], https://www.phonexinc.com/
