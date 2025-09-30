Phosio Names Semiconductor Scaling Veteran Ben Clark as Operations Executive Ahead of Manufacturing Ramp

Phosio, a leader in lens coatings for AI-enabled eyewear, announced it is nearing final approval for its new product lines and preparing for high-volume manufacturing. To support this transition, the company has appointed Ben Clark as Operations & Manufacturing Executive. Clark brings deep expertise in scaling advanced materials, having played a key role in growing Inpria Corporation and previously holding leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Phosio's patented thin-film materials enable compact, high-performance, and affordable AR glasses, positioning the company to capitalize on the growing $100B AR/AI wearables market by 2030. With Clark on board, Phosio aims to accelerate production, streamline operations, and drive mass-market adoption of its breakthrough AR optical solutions.

CORVALLIS, Ore., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phosio, a leader in proprietary lens coatings for lightweight AI-enabled eyewear, today announced that it is approaching final approval for its latest product lines in preparation for high-volume manufacturing. To support its next phase, Phosio has appointed Ben Clark as Operations & Manufacturing Executive.

Clark brings extensive experience in scaling semiconductor materials from lab to high-volume manufacturing. As one of the initial employees at Inpria Corporation, he helped grow the company from its founding team to over one hundred employees with 60% of the organization reporting into his leadership. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Inpria, where he oversaw EUV Metal Oxide Photoresist operations. Earlier in his career, Clark held leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, building a strong foundation in R&D and large-scale manufacturing operations.

"As we get closer to final material approval, the focus shifts to ramping up manufacturing efficiently and reliably," said Omid Sadeghi, CEO of Phosio. "Ben has successfully scaled cutting-edge materials from lab to production, and his expertise will be invaluable as we prepare for high-volume operations."

Phosio's breakthrough thin-film materials enable compact, high-performance displays aligned to consumer markets. Phosio innovations allow manufacturers to deliver AR glasses with integrated displays in lightweight, stylish form factors at affordable prices. With Clark joining the team, Phosio is positioned to accelerate production, streamline operations, and bring its innovative materials to commercial markets, reinforcing the company's leadership in advanced technologies for AR eyewear.

"I'm excited to share my experience with Phosio as we translate breakthrough products into solutions that can scale to consumer markets," said Clark. "The development of advanced optical structures is critical for making AR wearables both practical and compelling. At Inpria, we helped the semiconductor industry transition from polymer resists to metal oxides offering superior performance. I see a similar transformation at Phosio as AI-enable eyewear makes a similar leap."

About Phosio

Phosio is redefining the future of AR optics with our breakthrough patented solutions that enable compact, lightweight, and affordable glasses, unlocking the path to mass market adoption. The PhosioLux® product family delivers a rapid, scalable manufacturing solution that cuts production time by up to 30x and costs by up to 90%. This breakthrough enables compact, lightweight, and affordable smart glasses to deliver on the projected $100B AR/AI wearables market by 2030.

