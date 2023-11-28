Photecture Teams up With Digital Silk to Launch a Custom Website to Showcase Their Solutions

The digital agency partnership resulted in an engaging web design that drives leads through targeted messaging

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Photecture Inc., a subsidiary of Nynomic AG that offers drug scanning devices, pyrometers and bulbs on the North American market, partnered with global digital agency Digital Silk to launch a custom informational website to showcase the unique value proposition of the brand.

A trusted partner of police departments, governmental authorities and manufacturers across the country, Photecture wanted its website to serve as a comprehensive resource hub, to provide information about the solutions and advanced technologies offered.

With meticulous attention to detail throughout every stage of the project, Digital Silk's experts planned and built an intuitive website that places a spotlight on solutions, while guiding website visitors seamlessly through a strategically planned conversion funnel.

While search engine optimization increases Photecture's online visibility and lead generation, high-quality media, micro animations and targeted messaging lend to increased engagement from website visitors.

Set to scale on WordPress, the site offers both an admin-friendly backend and a user-friendly experience across all screen sizes and devices.

