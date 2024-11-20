Photon Brothers Selects Zuper to Modernize its Field Services Operations

Zuper was the clear choice for us with its flexible technology and integrations that we needed to scale our business - all while providing a platform and mobile app that our team finds extremely easy to use. Post this

"Zuper was the clear choice for us with its flexible technology and integrations that we needed to scale our business - all while providing a platform and mobile app that our team finds extremely easy to use." said Patrick Hosbach, Director of Information Systems at Photon Brothers. "We also needed a solution that integrated seamlessly with HubSpot and QuickBooks and empowered our technicians to quickly pull up asset information, serial number, pricing, and warranty details. Zuper's intuitive routing and calendar views have also streamlined our job planning and scheduling, helping us deliver a more efficient and reliable experience for our customers."

Anand Subbaraj, CEO-Founder of Zuper said, "We're incredibly honored that Photon Brothers, a leader in sustainable energy, has chosen Zuper as their FSM partner. Their dedication to advancing sustainable energy truly inspires us, and we're proud to support their journey. Partnering with Photon Brothers allows us to drive innovation together, making life easier for their clients and delivering exceptional experiences, which is what we strive towards creating. We're looking forward to a long and successful collaboration ahead with them."

To learn more about Zuper's work and capabilities in the solar industry, visit https://www.zuper.co/solar-business-software

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected]

SOURCE Zuper; Indicate Media