PhotoPacks.AI Launches AI-Generated Headshot Campaign for New Americans After Suspension of Refugee Admissions Program

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhotoPacks.AI, a Denver-based artificial intelligence company, announced today their #PictureOpportunity campaign that reimagines the American Dream for New Americans. Using PhotoPacksAI's photo technology, ordinary photos of New Americans living in Denver have been turned into extraordinary professional headshots that place them into their dream jobs — from a software developer and a nurse to a pilot, teacher, and orphanage director.

The #PictureOpportunity campaign features 26 Denver-area International Rescue Committee (IRC) clients who share powerful stories about coming to America in search of a better life and the job of their dreams.

Joelin, a New American from Cuba, arrived in Denver last October with his wife and daughter, fleeing severe economic hardships. With over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical product planning and statistics, he now dreams of becoming a software engineer. Recently authorized to work, Joelin and his family recently received authorization to work and are beginning their job search.

"In Cuba, I did statistical analysis and market research to guide product pricing and planning decisions for pharmaceuticals," said Joelin. "I have a degree in physics and electronics. I would like to be able to use those skills again."

New Americans thrive in their new communities, contributing as homeowners, business owners, and U.S. citizens. According to Colorado's Office of New Americans, approximately 570,273 foreign born individuals live in and call Colorado home. This population represents 9.8% of Colorado's total population, contributing an estimated $15.9 billion in spending power and $5.5 billion in taxes.

Colorado has the highest job vacancy rate in the nation, at 8.8% as of October 2024 — followed by Alaska at 6.6%. Since 2022, Colorado has seen more than 40,000 New Americans come to the region. Under current federal law, New Americans can only apply for work permits 150 days after submitting an asylum application to USCIS or an immigration court. However, on January 20, the Trump Administration announced the suspension of the refugee resettlement program, which provides a lifeline of safety to some of the world's most vulnerable individuals.

Sidi Yaya, from Mali, arrived in Denver alone in October 2023, fleeing persecution for her gender identity. Now authorized to work, she is seeking opportunities to start her career and pursue her dream of opening an orphanage.

"I am an orphan. I have never had a father or a mother," said Sidi. "I would like to open an orphanage to care for children that grew up like me. The situation in my country is deplorable, I want to help them and the children. I feel so privileged to be here in the United States."

The IRC was founded in 1933 at the request of Albert Einstein to help refugees, asylees, and immigrants rebuild their lives in the United States. Each year, thousands fleeing violence and persecution find safety and freedom in America, and the IRC ensures they have the resources to succeed through job training, housing assistance, healthcare access, and educational programs.

For the month of February, PhotoPacksAI will donate 30% of all profits to the IRC.

"Bringing the #PictureOpportunity campaign to life has been both humbling and profoundly inspiring," said Jeremy Gustine, Founder and CEO of PhotoPacks.AI. "The resilience in these individuals' stories and the challenges they've overcome reminds us of the strength of the human spirit, no matter your country of origin. Our AI-enhanced headshots support the journey of New Americans finding their dream job — and a perfect example of how AI can be used for good."

Tuba, from Afghanistan, arrived in Denver in September 2024 after fleeing the Taliban's return to power. She spent two years in Turkey before resettling in the U.S., determined to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot despite the challenges.

"My grandfather was a pilot, so it is in my blood," said Tuba. "It was impossible to be a pilot in Afghanistan because of the corruption and because I am a woman. When I moved from Afghanistan to Turkey, it was still difficult. I did many jobs, worked at a cafe, was an interpreter, and a tourism coordinator. Now when I look at a map, I am so excited to be able to go to all those places one day. When I received my U.S. Visa, I thought 'now I can be a pilot.'"

To view the full gallery of #PictureOpportunity participants, visit: photopacks.ai/blog/dream-job-headshots.

