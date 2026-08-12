PhotoShelter Appoints Jill Vandevoorde as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Company's Next Chapter of Growth

A veteran product and technology leader with two decades of experience scaling B2B software and marketplace businesses, Vandevoorde is uniquely positioned to lead PhotoShelter into its next chapter of growth. Post this

Vandevoorde joins at a time of strong momentum for PhotoShelter. In 2026 alone, the company has delivered several new capabilities to its platform — from AI-powered accessibility, a new live stream video workflow and video search to its modernized Lumen Portal and soon-to-launch AI assistant — expanding on its leadership in delivering tools that help teams move content from creation to distribution with less manual work. A customer-first operator known for turning ambition into measurable growth, she will focus as CEO on building on that momentum: keeping product innovation moving fast, growing the customer base, and making sure PhotoShelter stays the tool marketing teams love to use.

"What excites me about PhotoShelter is where we sit in the workflow. We are the platform that helps brands, marketers, and creatives organize, manage, distribute, and collaborate on their content. That job only gets more important as teams are asked to produce and adapt more content, faster, across more channels," said Jill Vandevoorde, CEO of PhotoShelter. "My focus is simple: keep product and technology tightly aligned around real customer problems — because that's what lets us keep innovating in ways that actually move our customers' businesses forward."

Vandevoorde succeeds Andrew Fingerman, who has served as CEO since 2012. Under his leadership, PhotoShelter grew into the market leader it is today, launching its enterprise DAM product for brands, expanding to nearly 2,000 enterprise customers, storing more than 20PB of data across 6.7B assets and extending its platform through the acquisitions of Third Light and Socialie. Fingerman will remain engaged with the company as an advisor.

In announcing his new role, Fingerman said, "Leading PhotoShelter has been an absolute privilege, especially the opportunity to work alongside our team and with some of the world's most creative brands and independent visual storytellers. I look forward to supporting PhotoShelter's next stage of growth as an advisor. Jill is a proven leader who brings demonstrated product expertise, a passion for customers, and the vision to lead PhotoShelter forward."

Vandevoorde holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering from Queen's University and completed the Artificial Intelligence Business Programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

"Jill's B2B product instinct and customer focus made her the clear choice to lead PhotoShelter's next chapter," said Christopher Ryan, Managing Partner at Clearhaven Partners. "When we first partnered with PhotoShelter, we backed a differentiated platform whose customers had already validated its value, and that is truer than ever today. We are grateful for Andrew's leadership in building PhotoShelter into the definitive DAM leader for sports and education, and we are excited to invest alongside Jill in the company's continued growth and in delivering even more value to its customers."

PhotoShelter is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Clearhaven Partners, which made a significant growth investment in the company in 2021.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7 billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

About Clearhaven Partners LP

Clearhaven Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in software and technology businesses. Clearhaven was founded in 2019 by an investor-operator team to partner with differentiated, growing software and technology companies. Clearhaven brings a collective 50+ years of software investing and operating experience to its portfolio companies through its partnership approach to value creation to help companies scale profitably. Clearhaven manages approximately $1 billion in AUM as of June 30, 2026. Visit us at www.clearhavenpartners.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

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