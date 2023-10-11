PhotoShelter Doubles Down on Ethical AI: Launches Ethics Board, Joins the Content Authenticity Initiative

PhotoShelter's rigorous AI authenticity standards pave the way for content transparency in DAM

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PhotoShelter, the premier digital asset management (DAM) and content distribution platform for growing brands, is publicly announcing the launch of its AI Ethics Board alongside new membership in the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI).

AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in everyday life, business, government, and more. However, as market demand increases and technology progresses, the innovation conversation too often precedes the ethics conversation. When ethical principles are not embedded into AI applications – from training models to data usage – authentic human creatives absorb the impact.

The Ethics Board will serve as PhotoShelter's trusted advisor in advancing responsible AI based on a rigorous set of standards rooted in transparency and accountability. As a part of its commitment, the Ethics Board will guide the company's decision-making on its own products for creative professionals, including:

Knowledge of and appropriate rights for the content in datasets PhotoShelter uses to build AI models

Proactive identification of AI-generated content and AI-backed metadata in user interfaces with permission to disable

Safeguards against harm and biases in any AI features built through active evaluation, testing and mitigation

Adherence from suppliers to the same strict standards PhotoShelter sets for its own products

"We've reached a unique point in time where companies that regularly leverage AI are now prompted to take a solid stance on the future of our industries as they relate to this new technology," said Kathy Carter, PhotoShelter's CTO. "PhotoShelter, a company with customers whose daily functions focus heavily on visual content, is taking a big leap forward by beginning this internal initiative and external discourse. The board serves as a promise that PhotoShelter will routinely consider the ethics of our AI usage to better inform decision-making on product innovation, improve training models, and remove unconscious bias for the betterment of all customers."

In addition to the launch of its AI Ethics Board, PhotoShelter has joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), a global coalition of over 1,800 leading tech and media companies, news publishers, camera manufacturers, nonprofits and others, working together to add a verifiable layer of transparency and trust to content online via Content Credentials. The initiative thinks of Content Credentials as a "digital nutrition label" that shows important information or "ingredients," such as the creator's name, the date it was created, what tools were used and any edits that were made. Content Credentials can be easily adopted by any company or developer via its open-source toolkit. PhotoShelter's membership in the CAI aligns with like-minded media and tech companies committed to ensuring brands and creators maintain proper attribution and credit. Additionally, PhotoShelter plans to help fight misinformation by leveraging the CAI's open-source tools to build features indicating whether AI was used to create the assets customers are using and storing in its own DAM product.

"The Content Authenticity Initiative is doing incredibly important work that will allow its members to build and maintain widespread trust with content creators," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "At PhotoShelter, we've made it our mission since day one to protect brands and creatives alike, so joining forces with such a pivotal organization to further develop content attribution standards and tools made perfect sense. We look forward to continuing to solidify and extend our commitment to this community."

To learn more about the PhotoShelter Ethics Board visit our blog here.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is an industry-leading digital asset management solution that helps you organize, manage, distribute, instantly share, and collaborate with your team on digital content. With 5+ billion assets securely managed and nearly 100 million annual downloads, PhotoShelter is the fastest, easiest, and most intuitive way to manage and automate your end-to-end content workflow to drive your brand engagement, get better ROI from content and improve efficiency across your team. That's why thousands of organizations and enterprises globally like Delta Airlines, FreshDirect, IMG Golf, Wendy's, and more trust PhotoShelter with their success. Now, with the 2023 acquisition of Socialie, PhotoShelter is able to help brands activate the social channels of all their stakeholders via automated content distribution and better understand how social content is performing across partner channels to exponentially expand their reach and drive more engagement. Learn more at: brands.photoshelter.com

Media Contact

Hannah Eure, PhotoShelter, 336-430-7681, [email protected], https://www.photoshelter.com/

SOURCE PhotoShelter