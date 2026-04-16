PhotoShelter Enables Brands to Share Content on TikTok with its Social Content Distribution Platform

Now, TikTok is ingrained in the same distribution workflow brands already use for other channels. Teams can send content — along with pre-written captions — directly to publishers, who can quickly post to TikTok. Post this

Now, TikTok is ingrained in the same distribution workflow brands already use for other channels. Teams can send content — along with pre-written captions — directly to publishers, who can quickly post to TikTok. Engagement data from those posts is automatically captured and surfaced within Socialie's reporting dashboards.

This integration allows brands to:

Distribute TikTok content through the same workflow used for Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn, eliminating manual coordination via text or direct messages

Provide publishers with pre-written captions, making it faster and easier to post in real time

Track engagement from publisher-posted TikTok content automatically, with performance data surfaced alongside other social channels in a single dashboard

Extend existing publisher networks to TikTok, including athletes, talent, media partners, and sponsors, without adding new tools or processes

"TikTok has been an outlier in an otherwise structured social workflow," said Christina Kyriazi, Chief Marketing Officer at PhotoShelter. "Content is still being shared with influencers through texts and DMs, and once it's posted, teams often have no clear view into what actually performs. This brings TikTok into a system where that activity is finally centralized and measurable."

The launch builds on PhotoShelter's broader investment in video and social distribution, as brands continue to prioritize short-form content and publisher-driven reach. It follows recent enhancements including AI Visual Search for video, time-based metadata, and video clipping capabilities. Together with TikTok support, these features create a more complete workflow for managing video content from ingestion through distribution.

TikTok support is now available to all new and existing Socialie customers. Book a demo: https://go.photoshelter.com/brands/demo/

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter