PhotoShelter Launches Content Derivatives to Help Marketing Teams Adapt Content Across Channels, Eliminate Workflow Bottlenecks

Content Derivatives enables teams to create cropped, resized, and reformatted versions of image assets directly within PhotoShelter. Each derivative remains connected to its original file, allowing teams to maintain visibility, control, and consistency across every version. Post this

According to new PhotoShelter research, despite the 70% of marketers using AI in their content workflows, manual processes like image adaption, internal reviews and approvals are still slowing teams down.

"Teams are constantly turning one asset into five, ten or even hundreds versions just to meet different channel requirements," said Christina Kyriazi, Chief Marketing Officer at PhotoShelter. "Most of that work still happens manually, which slows teams down and creates unnecessary versions to manage. Now, teams can create those formats without adding more steps."

Content Derivatives enables teams to create cropped, resized, and reformatted versions of image assets directly within PhotoShelter. Each derivative remains connected to its original file, allowing teams to maintain visibility, control, and consistency across every version.

With Content Derivatives, teams can:

Crop, resize, and reformat image assets directly within PhotoShelter to create channel-ready versions — no downloading or external editing required

Keep every version connected to the original file for better visibility, control, and consistency

Save and apply custom presets for common formats across web, social, email, and more

Automatically update derivatives when the source asset changes

Host assets across the web for omnichannel distribution right from PhotoShelter

Content Derivatives is now available to PhotoShelter for Brands customers. Learn more or schedule a demo.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter