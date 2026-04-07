PhotoShelter Launches Content Derivatives to Help Marketing Teams Adapt Content Across Channels, Eliminate Workflow Bottlenecks

New capability helps teams turn one asset into channel-ready content without manual workflows.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhotoShelter, the leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for brands, today announced the launch of Content Derivatives, a new capability designed to help marketing and creative teams quickly adapt image assets for every channel without leaving their DAM.
As content demands grow, marketing teams face increasing pressure to produce and distribute assets across more platforms. But preparing content for each channel is still largely manual, requiring teams to download assets, edit them in separate tools, and re-upload multiple versions. The result is a patchwork of tools that are difficult to manage and prone to duplication and inconsistency.
According to new PhotoShelter research, despite the 70% of marketers using AI in their content workflows, manual processes like image adaption, internal reviews and approvals are still slowing teams down.
"Teams are constantly turning one asset into five, ten or even hundreds versions just to meet different channel requirements," said Christina Kyriazi, Chief Marketing Officer at PhotoShelter. "Most of that work still happens manually, which slows teams down and creates unnecessary versions to manage. Now, teams can create those formats without adding more steps."
Content Derivatives enables teams to create cropped, resized, and reformatted versions of image assets directly within PhotoShelter. Each derivative remains connected to its original file, allowing teams to maintain visibility, control, and consistency across every version.
With Content Derivatives, teams can:
- Crop, resize, and reformat image assets directly within PhotoShelter to create channel-ready versions — no downloading or external editing required
- Keep every version connected to the original file for better visibility, control, and consistency
- Save and apply custom presets for common formats across web, social, email, and more
- Automatically update derivatives when the source asset changes
- Host assets across the web for omnichannel distribution right from PhotoShelter
Content Derivatives is now available to PhotoShelter for Brands customers. Learn more or schedule a demo.
About PhotoShelter
Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.
Media Contact
Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com
SOURCE PhotoShelter
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