PhotoShelter Launches Live Stream Video Workflow, Enabling Teams to Clip and Distribute Live Broadcast Content in Real Time

New capability enables live ingest, in-event clipping, and automatic AI-tagged archiving in a single platform
NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhotoShelter, a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for brands, today announced the launch of Live Stream Video Workflow, a new capability that ingests live broadcasts directly into PhotoShelter so teams can clip highlight moments and push them to social media and other channels while the event is still in progress.
For sports organizations, content teams, and live event producers, the most valuable window for a highlight is during the game, not the morning after. But by the time a clip is manually exported, uploaded, tagged, and posted, the moment has passed, and the audience has moved on. Live Stream Video Workflow allows teams to clip moments from a live broadcast as they happen and push them to fans through Socialie before the broadcast ends. When the stream concludes, the full video is automatically saved to the organization's PhotoShelter Library, AI-tagged, transcribed, and searchable, with no manual export, file transfer, or second platform required.
"The people behind the cameras at these events are some of the most talented content creators in the world," said Christina Kyriazi, CMO of PhotoShelter. "They shouldn't have to wait until the event, game, or match is over to share what just happened. We built this so they can be in the moment with their fans, and so nothing from that broadcast ever goes to waste."
Key capabilities include:
- Easily ingest stream: Organizations can connect their existing broadcast setup using a PhotoShelter-generated ingest URL and stream key, or point PhotoShelter at a source URL supplied by a broadcast partner
- Stream scheduling up to 365 days in advance
- In-broadcast clipping with AI metadata tagging and direct Socialie integration for immediate social distribution
- Automatic full-broadcast recording and archiving when the stream ends
- AI Visual Search (AIVS) and PeopleID processing on the completed broadcast, tagging people and content across the entire recording
Live Stream Video Workflow extends PhotoShelter's platform to cover the complete lifecycle of video content: live ingest, in-event clipping and distribution, AI-powered tagging and search, and long-term archive. The same platform trusted by the NFL, MLB, NCAA Photos, and leading organizations across higher education, media, and marketing.
To learn more about Live Stream Video Workflow, visit https://go.photoshelter.com/brands/live-stream-workflow-page/.
About PhotoShelter
Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter for Brands is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. PhotoShelter's AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, NCAA Photos, Tiffany's, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.
Media Contact
Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 617-365-5829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com
SOURCE PhotoShelter
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