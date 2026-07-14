PhotoShelter Launches Live Stream Video Workflow, Enabling Teams to Clip and Distribute Live Broadcast Content in Real Time

Live Stream Video Workflow allows teams to clip moments from a live broadcast as they happen and push them to fans through Socialie before the broadcast ends. Post this

"The people behind the cameras at these events are some of the most talented content creators in the world," said Christina Kyriazi, CMO of PhotoShelter. "They shouldn't have to wait until the event, game, or match is over to share what just happened. We built this so they can be in the moment with their fans, and so nothing from that broadcast ever goes to waste."

Key capabilities include:

Easily ingest stream: Organizations can connect their existing broadcast setup using a PhotoShelter-generated ingest URL and stream key, or point PhotoShelter at a source URL supplied by a broadcast partner

Stream scheduling up to 365 days in advance

In-broadcast clipping with AI metadata tagging and direct Socialie integration for immediate social distribution

Automatic full-broadcast recording and archiving when the stream ends

AI Visual Search (AIVS) and PeopleID processing on the completed broadcast, tagging people and content across the entire recording

Live Stream Video Workflow extends PhotoShelter's platform to cover the complete lifecycle of video content: live ingest, in-event clipping and distribution, AI-powered tagging and search, and long-term archive. The same platform trusted by the NFL, MLB, NCAA Photos, and leading organizations across higher education, media, and marketing.

To learn more about Live Stream Video Workflow, visit https://go.photoshelter.com/brands/live-stream-workflow-page/.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter for Brands is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. PhotoShelter's AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, NCAA Photos, Tiffany's, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 617-365-5829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter