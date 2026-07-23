PhotoShelter Launches Metadata Templates to Help Organizations Scale Content Operations Without Scaling Headcount

The Metadata Templates feature is designed for library and content teams that regularly apply metadata across large volumes of assets, including sports organizations, universities, and brands Post this

PhotoShelter's Metadata Templates addresses this challenge by allowing teams to create reusable metadata configurations and apply them across any number of selected assets. Users can also define how individual metadata fields should behave — appending, overwriting, or deleting existing values — with those settings saved as part of the template.

Metadata Templates also helps organizations preserve existing workflows by supporting imports from TXT, XMP files, and images with embedded IPTC metadata. This reduces migration friction for teams coming from tools like Photo Mechanic, Adobe Bridge, Lightroom, and Capture One and allows them to continue using the metadata structures they've already built.

"Our customers are managing millions of assets across dozens of workflows," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "Metadata Templates is about giving them back time and consistency at the same time."

The new capability is particularly valuable for sports organizations, universities, brands, and other teams managing large batches of event photography, campaign assets, or product videos that require consistent metadata. For example, this feature will help customers who host live events easily add event-specific metadata across all assets without needing to retype it.

Key capabilities of Metadata Templates include:

Reusable metadata templates: Save and apply metadata across any number of selected assets in a single action

Per-field update controls: Configure individual fields to append, overwrite, or delete existing values, with those settings preserved within each template

Support for existing workflows: Import templates from TXT, XMP files, or images with embedded IPTC metadata

Organization-wide consistency: Store templates at the organization level so every library user works from the same metadata standards

Centralized template management: Create, rename, duplicate, and manage templates from a dedicated settings area

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Metadata Templates designed for?

The Metadata Templates feature is designed for library and content teams that regularly apply metadata across large volumes of assets, including sports organizations, universities, and brands

What types of workflows does Metadata Templates support?

Organizations use Metadata Templates to standardize game-day photography, manage campaign metadata, and apply product information across large collections of assets.

Can customers bring existing metadata templates into PhotoShelter?

Yes. Metadata Templates supports imports from TXT and XMP files, as well as images with embedded IPTC metadata, reducing migration friction for teams coming from Photo Mechanic, Adobe Bridge, Lightroom, and Capture One.

Metadata Templates is included in all PhotoShelter for Brands plans and is available today to both new and existing customers. Learn more at www.photoshelter.com.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter