PhotoShelter Launches New AI-Generated Alt Text Capability, Makes Visual Content More Accessible

For teams managing massive image libraries, especially in higher education, healthcare, or other regulated industries where alt text is required under ADA and WCAG standards, the process isn't realistic to manage manually. Post this

PhotoShelter's AI-generated alt text capability addresses this challenge by generating suggestions at upload and allowing teams to apply them automatically or with review.

This capability introduces a dedicated alt text field as part of standard IPTC metadata, with alt text rendered in the HTML alt tag in both Library and Portal views for compatibility with screen reader software.

"For teams managing massive image libraries, especially in higher education, healthcare, or other regulated industries where alt text is required under ADA and WCAG standards, the process isn't realistic to manage manually," said Christina Kyriazi, Chief Marketing Officer at PhotoShelter. "By generating and applying alt text at upload, we're making accessibility part of the workflow itself, so teams can meet requirements without adding manual work."

Key capabilities include:

AI-generated alt text at upload: Automatically generates alt text suggestions for each image

Flexible application settings: Apply alt text automatically or review and edit before applying

Control over existing metadata: Apply alt text only when fields are empty or overwrite existing entries on upload

Standardized metadata management: Alt text managed as a dedicated IPTC metadata field

Proper rendering for accessibility: Alt text rendered in HTML alt tags in both Library and Portal views. If no alt text is present on an asset, the file name will be used instead.

The feature is designed for organizations, particularly in higher education and large enterprises, where accessibility standards are a legal obligation. PhotoShelter for Brands combines AI-generated suggestions, automatic application options, and rendering in both Library and Portal views without requiring a separate manual workflow.

AI-generated alt text is included in all PhotoShelter for Brands plans at no additional cost and is available to both new and existing customers. Learn more: https://go.photoshelter.com/brands/demo/

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter