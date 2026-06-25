PhotoShelter Launches Real-Time Workflow Integration with Getty Images to Accelerate Content Licensing

The integration is designed to support professional sports teams, leagues, governing bodies, and college athletics departments with high-volume content production environments where speed and accuracy are critical. Post this

"Great content moves fast, and the organizations behind it need technology that keeps up," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "Many of the organizations we serve already rely on both PhotoShelter and Getty Images as part of their visual content strategy. Working together helps content production teams spend less time managing logistics and more time bringing great stories to the world, all while unlocking additional revenue opportunities."

The integration is designed to support professional sports teams, leagues, governing bodies, and college athletics departments with high-volume content production environments where speed and accuracy are critical. From regular-season games and everyday campus life to playoffs, championships, ceremonies, and more, this process transforms the way institutions and organizations produce and monetize their imagery quickly, consistently, and with confidence.

Getty Images' SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships Peter Orlowsky said, "This integration strengthens the connection between content creation and global distribution. It enables contributors to deliver high-quality, rights-ready imagery into the Getty Images marketplace more quickly, increasing the availability and commercial potential of their content at scale."

The joint workflow is available to approved Getty Images contributors using PhotoShelter, with capabilities including:

Real-time content uploads during live events in PhotoShelter for Brands

AI-powered tagging that identifies people, players, logos, and objects

Metadata templates designed to meet Getty Images submission requirements

Direct FTP delivery to Getty Images using contributor credentials

Increased licensing opportunities on Getty Images' global distribution platform for content that already exists within the organization's archive.

This initial launch focuses on higher education and sports organizations, and over time, will unlock other opportunities with arts, entertainment, and media organizations. Learn more here.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter for Brands is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. PhotoShelter's AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, NCAA Photos, Tiffany's, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads. Across the full PhotoShelter for Brands platform, creative teams can drive brand growth with flexible user-generated content solutions, robust DAM and content workflow tools, and powerful social distribution capabilities with advanced content analytics.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 600,000 content creators and over 360 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end‑to‑end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter