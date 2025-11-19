PhotoShelter Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Asset Management Platforms

"As we celebrate PhotoShelter's 20th anniversary, we believe this Gartner recognition validates and assists our mission." Post this

"There is tremendous pressure on creative professionals today to produce, deploy and analyze content in support of their brands' growth—and our mission is to help these teams thrive with our tools," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "As we celebrate PhotoShelter's 20th anniversary, we believe this Gartner recognition validates and assists our mission."

Extending beyond traditional DAM capabilities, PhotoShelter features include:

Modern, Flexible Platform: Combines an intuitive interface with robust functionality so teams can get up and running quickly. Designed for ease of use, scalability, and fast implementation, PhotoShelter adapts to the needs of organizations of all sizes.

Real-Time Workflow: Accelerates the path from capture to distribution, so teams can publish content in seconds. AI-driven tagging and search, and built-in social sharing helps organizations maintain brand control, speed up delivery, and maximize content ROI.

Social Content Distribution: Automates sharing of branded content across athletes, influencers, and partners to extend reach and engagement. Teams can publish to the channels they care about while ensuring consistency, compliance, and measurable impact.

Advanced Analytics: Provides dashboards and reporting that track how assets are used and performing, helping teams optimize content strategy and demonstrate ROI from their digital assets.

UGC Management: Simplifies how teams collect, organize, and approve user-generated content. Every asset stays on-brand, rights-cleared, and ready to publish.

"From professional sports leagues to universities and healthcare systems, our customers rely on PhotoShelter to manage a vast amount of visual content across complex brand ecosystems. But we go beyond asset management—empowering teams to collaborate seamlessly, activate campaigns quickly, and tell powerful stories that drive measurable business results," added Fingerman.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

