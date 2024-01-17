PhotoShelter Research Reveals 82% of Creative Professionals Believe AI Will Redefine the Future of Branding and Marketing

New data demonstrates how AI will shape marketing in 2024 as an indispensable tool for innovation and productivity

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhotoShelter, the premier digital asset management (DAM) and content distribution platform for growing brands, today released the findings of AI: Brand's Next Frontier Report, to better understand the impacts of AI on the future of compelling content. The research found that creative professionals and marketers are under immense pressure to maximize results while still minimizing budgets and resources. This pressure means creative professionals are looking for new ways to pivot and streamline operations. PhotoShelter found that 76% of respondents agree that economic fluctuations have amplified the need for strategic pivots in teams' workflows. AI is one of the solutions brand and marketing teams and even executives are looking to explore and leverage in 2024.

"As content creation demands soar, brand and marketing teams must leverage technology to stay ahead," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "The creative industry is facing a pivotal moment as AI allows creative professionals to work in new and innovative ways. With this study, we hope to further businesses' understanding of the impacts of AI and how it ultimately provides businesses with a competitive advantage"

Additional findings from the PhotoShelter Report Include:

Streamlining content workflows is essential for growing brands

Many creative professionals have been grappling with the difficulties of creating unique and engaging content while meeting the increased demand for outputs. A staggering 85% reported facing increasing pressures to produce content more rapidly, creating numerous challenges with their content creation workflows. Other insights marketers shared include:

1 in 2 respondents expressed a strong desire for streamlined content-creation tools

38% struggle with creating relevant content and/or increasing social media followers

42% reported trouble driving higher brand engagement, a challenge 47% more prevalent among those employed by enterprise companies with over 10,000 employees

AI investment is already on the rise

In response to these challenges, many marketers have already started adopting AI tools and DAM (Digital Asset Management) platforms to increase team efficiency and productivity, and the quality of their content. Over half (59%) report incorporating these solutions into their content and asset workflows, and it's only the beginning.

78% of marketers believe AI can help companies increase revenue

56% say their company has already increased its AI budget allocations in the past year and 39% say their company has plans to invest in additional AI tools in the next year

AI adoption is even more pronounced in the C-suite. Chief Marketing Officers are 66% more likely to leverage AI for task automation and 40% more likely to use AI for asset organization

The ROI of AI is clear for marketers and creative professionals

Creative professionals believe that companies that embrace AI and DAM tools are more likely to gain a competitive edge, while those that don't, are leaving opportunities behind. Overall, current AI users are reaping significant benefits and are seeing the positive impacts of AI.

88% of users state it has increased the ROI of their work by freeing up more time for more meaningful tasks

84% of those who have implemented a DAM tool in their workflow reported increased quality of work

69% believe AI could help their company expand to new markets, while 71% believe that companies that don't embrace AI will lose their competitive edge

Ethics will play a critical role as AI tools grow

However, embracing AI technology is not without its concerns. There is a shared sentiment that AI has a place in content creation but AI implementation needs to prioritize ethical considerations in content, marketing and branding.

66% of respondents expressed concerns about the ethical implications of AI-generated content in marketing

66% are concerned about avoiding bias when using AI-generated content

71% are concerned about maintaining transparency when using AI-generated content

Methodology

PhotoShelter conducted the AI: Brand's Next Frontier report online between October and November 2023. It reflects the opinions of 601 individuals working full-time as creative professionals in brand, social media, communications, marketing, and design. The survey was conducted at 95% confidence with a +/- 4% margin of error. To learn more about the AI: Brand's Next Frontier report and access the full findings, click here.

