PhotoShelter Unveils Departmental Asset Management Features for Enterprises

Within large organizations, teams need access only to what's relevant to them without risking accidental edits or exposing sensitive content. This feature allows companies to create secure, segmented libraries so each team can manage its own assets and workflows with confidence. Post this

"Organizations today, especially universities and large enterprises, need efficient ways to manage assets across departments without compromising control or security," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "Our feature delivers exactly this balance, providing each department autonomy over its content while consolidating tools and billing across the organization."

Key benefits:

Prevents unauthorized access or inadvertent changes to sensitive departmental assets

Eliminates inefficiencies from managing multiple DAM vendors or separate accounts

Consolidates billing, support contacts, and sharing processes

Reduces costs while improving organizational asset security

Use cases:

Higher education: Dozens of university departments can now manage their content with a single PhotoShelter account, maintaining independent control of assets and access, while benefiting from campus-wide integration and a single contract.

Corporate environments: Enterprises can allow separate departments to manage assets in a single library while maintaining each group's control over its specific assets.

Healthcare systems: Providers can maintain stronger HIPAA compliance by allowing separate teams to manage content, ensuring patient data is visible only to those who need access.

To learn more about this new feature and PhotoShelter's enterprise plan, book a free demo here.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

Media Contact

Samantha Boselli, PhotoShelter, 1 617-365-5829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter