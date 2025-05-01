PhotoShelter Unveils Departmental Asset Management Features for Enterprises

New capability enables large organizations and universities to manage departmental assets and teams separately within a unified platform
NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhotoShelter, the leading digital asset management (DAM) platform, today announced the launch of a new feature that enables complex organizations to partition their digital asset libraries across different departments or teams, while maintaining a unified platform and contract.
Within large organizations, asset access must be tightly managed so that teams can focus on what is relevant to them, without the risk of accidental changes or exposure of sensitive content. This feature enables organizations to segment their library, allowing each team to have a secure workspace and maintain control over its assets and workflows. This not only reduces confusion and clutter but also minimizes the risk of exposing sensitive content or having it unintentionally altered by others. And because all of this happens within a single platform and contract, organizations avoid the inefficiencies and costs associated with using multiple DAM vendors or separate accounts.
"Organizations today, especially universities and large enterprises, need efficient ways to manage assets across departments without compromising control or security," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "Our feature delivers exactly this balance, providing each department autonomy over its content while consolidating tools and billing across the organization."
Key benefits:
- Prevents unauthorized access or inadvertent changes to sensitive departmental assets
- Eliminates inefficiencies from managing multiple DAM vendors or separate accounts
- Consolidates billing, support contacts, and sharing processes
- Reduces costs while improving organizational asset security
Use cases:
- Higher education: Dozens of university departments can now manage their content with a single PhotoShelter account, maintaining independent control of assets and access, while benefiting from campus-wide integration and a single contract.
- Corporate environments: Enterprises can allow separate departments to manage assets in a single library while maintaining each group's control over its specific assets.
- Healthcare systems: Providers can maintain stronger HIPAA compliance by allowing separate teams to manage content, ensuring patient data is visible only to those who need access.
About PhotoShelter
Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.
