PhotoShelter Unveils Lumen Portal UI to Modernize How Organizations Share Visual Content

The Lumen experience is the most modern and intuitive DAM on the market, giving organizations a more visual way to showcase assets and help users find what they need faster.

Key features and improvements include:

A more intuitive, modern design: The Lumen portal aligns with the updated Lumen library experience, reducing friction between what library staff see and what invited users receive.

New features that make content easier to find: Lumen introduces enhanced view options, new sort tools, expanded metadata visibility, and improved filtering—including the ability to filter AI Visual Searches by metadata.

Improved accessibility and mobile compatibility: A refreshed UI ensures users can browse and search with fewer obstacles.

A faster foundation for future innovation: The updated back end allows PhotoShelter to build and release new features more quickly, accelerating innovation for customers.

Support for a smooth transition: Training, updated support resources, and in-product guidance helped customers explore the new UI and share feedback throughout the rollout.

"For many organizations, the public-facing DAM portal is where their brand meets the world. And our customers told us they needed a simpler, more intuitive, modern way to showcase their visual assets," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "With Lumen, we've delivered a cleaner, easier, and more flexible portal, helping creative teams discover and take action on visual content at the speed that today's market demands. And, this leap forward also gives the PhotoShelter team the foundation to innovate faster than ever."

Today's launch completes the unification of PhotoShelter's updated UI across all major product areas. PhotoShelter will continue expanding the Lumen experience with new features available exclusively on the new interface.

During the open beta period, PhotoShelter incorporated customer feedback and usability insights to refine the experience ahead of GA. Existing customers may continue to toggle between the Classic and Lumen portals as needed.

PhotoShelter's Lumen UI is now available to all customers. To learn more or request a demo, click here.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter