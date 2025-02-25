PhotoShelter Unveils UGC Management to Transform How Organizations Collect and Leverage User-Generated Content

"The most compelling brand stories come from real people," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "With UGC Management, we're giving brands an intuitive, seamless way to make the most of their audience's content." Post this

PhotoShelter UGC Management empowers organizations with:

Effortless content collection: Make it easy for audiences to share content with you instantly via a QR code or link, eliminating complex manual workflows.

Streamlined review & approval: A dedicated submission gallery enables quick vetting for immediate use.

Stronger brand storytelling: Authentic visuals enhance engagement, build trust, and make marketing more relatable.

"The most compelling brand stories come from real people," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "With UGC Management, we're giving brands an intuitive, seamless way to make the most of their audience's content, turning everyday moments into high-impact visuals that drive engagement and connection."

PhotoShelter UGC Management is now available to all PhotoShelter customers. To learn more or request a demo, click here or contact our team.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is an industry-leading digital asset management solution that helps you organize, manage, distribute, instantly share, and collaborate with your team on digital content. With 5+ billion assets securely managed and nearly 100 million annual downloads, PhotoShelter is the fastest, easiest, and most intuitive way to manage and automate your end-to-end content workflow to drive your brand engagement, get better ROI from content and improve efficiency across your team. That's why thousands of organizations and enterprises globally like Delta Air Lines, FreshDirect, IMG Golf, Wendy's, and more trust PhotoShelter with their success. With the addition of Socialie to the PhotoShelter platform, brands can exponentially expand their reach and drive more engagement via automated content distribution to stakeholders and powerful performance analytics that help better understand content performance across partner channels. Learn more at: photoshelter.com.

