PhotoShelter Unveils UGC Management to Transform How Organizations Collect and Leverage User-Generated Content

New tool empowers brands, sports teams, and universities to seamlessly crowdsource and deploy authentic content for social media, marketing, and live events
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhotoShelter, the leading digital asset management (DAM) platform, today announced the launch of PhotoShelter UGC Management, a powerful new tool designed to help organizations effortlessly collect and maximize the impact of user-generated content (UGC). With a simple QR code or link, brands, sports teams, and universities can now source authentic, high-quality visuals directly from their audiences, eliminating the need for manual tracking and outdated submission processes.
Today's audiences expect brands to showcase real stories and genuine experiences. However, sourcing UGC requires organizations to track down posts, request permissions, or rely on cumbersome email submissions. PhotoShelter UGC Management provides a branded, frictionless landing page where users can upload content instantly—no logins, no barriers. Whether it's a fan capturing the energy of a live game, a student sharing campus life, or an employee documenting a company milestone, every submission is funneled into a centralized review gallery, allowing organizations to vet and approve content to use for future marketing, social media, or live event use.
PhotoShelter UGC Management empowers organizations with:
- Effortless content collection: Make it easy for audiences to share content with you instantly via a QR code or link, eliminating complex manual workflows.
- Streamlined review & approval: A dedicated submission gallery enables quick vetting for immediate use.
- Stronger brand storytelling: Authentic visuals enhance engagement, build trust, and make marketing more relatable.
"The most compelling brand stories come from real people," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "With UGC Management, we're giving brands an intuitive, seamless way to make the most of their audience's content, turning everyday moments into high-impact visuals that drive engagement and connection."
PhotoShelter UGC Management is now available to all PhotoShelter customers. To learn more or request a demo, click here or contact our team.
About PhotoShelter
Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is an industry-leading digital asset management solution that helps you organize, manage, distribute, instantly share, and collaborate with your team on digital content. With 5+ billion assets securely managed and nearly 100 million annual downloads, PhotoShelter is the fastest, easiest, and most intuitive way to manage and automate your end-to-end content workflow to drive your brand engagement, get better ROI from content and improve efficiency across your team. That's why thousands of organizations and enterprises globally like Delta Air Lines, FreshDirect, IMG Golf, Wendy's, and more trust PhotoShelter with their success. With the addition of Socialie to the PhotoShelter platform, brands can exponentially expand their reach and drive more engagement via automated content distribution to stakeholders and powerful performance analytics that help better understand content performance across partner channels. Learn more at: photoshelter.com.
