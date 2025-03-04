Phrase Health and Wolters Kluwer Collaborate to Automate Integration of Latest Medical Knowledge with UpToDate

Phrase Health and Wolters Kluwer

PHILADELPHIA, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phrase Health, the leader in EHR workflow optimization, today announced a collaboration with Wolters Kluwer Health to integrate UpToDate®, a market-leading clinical decision support (CDS) solution, with Phrase Health's platform. The combined solution will transform how locally developed CDS guidelines and protocols are managed and monitored. Using Phrase with UpToDate will enable IT, informatics, and quality teams to easily and efficiently align trusted clinical guidelines within existing electronic health records (EHR) governance workflows, allowing clinicians to consistently access reliable recommendations.

Addressing a $265 Billion Healthcare Challenge

Healthcare organizations face significant challenges due to the ever-increasing complexity of the EHR and necessary customizations that align with their clinical workflows. According to estimates, medical knowledge doubles every few months, with genetics and personalized medicine driving rapid change.

Phrase Health's customer data reveals that health systems are overwhelmed, managing over 700 order sets and thousands of alerts, while clinicians spend an average of 4.5 hours per day in the EHR. This burden contributes to $265B in annual waste from clinical variation and 17-year research adoption delays. The new collaboration helps to address these challenges by integrating UpToDate's clinical guidelines into Phrase Health's CDS governance platform, enabling organizations to efficiently prioritize CDS management efforts.

Julie Frey, Head of Provider Product for Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health, stated: "Our collaboration with Phrase Health enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly align their native EHR clinical decision support with UpToDate's trusted evidence-based practice recommendations. We recognize the crucial role that informaticists, quality departments, and IT staff play in managing the breadth of CDS content at their organizations. Working with Phrase Health reflects our commitment to reducing administrative burdens while providing clinicians with efficient access to the UpToDate content needed to help make informed decisions for their patients."

Marc Tobias, MD, Founder and CEO of Phrase Health, commented: "As a practicing emergency physician and clinical informaticist, I've experienced firsthand how poorly managed EHR workflows lead to clinician workarounds and, ultimately, risk impacting patient care. By combining Wolters Kluwer's industry-leading CDS solution with our innovative governance and analytics platform, we're offering healthcare organizations a powerful solution to augment their CDS strategies with the goal of significantly reducing the workload on health system operations and reducing the friction for clinicians."

Phrase Health transforms EHR data into actionable insights, helping 60+ hospitals nationwide boost efficiency and eliminate millions in waste. Partnered with leading health systems including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and MultiCare, and backed by venture capital and NIH innovation grants, Phrase Health turns EHR complexity into a strategic advantage.

