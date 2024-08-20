Phrase Health Secures NIH SBIR Funding to Advance Innovative Analytics Solutions

Phrase Health, Inc. secures $2M NIH SBIR grant to develop innovative EHR workflow management solutions, advancing patient care through data-driven, continuous improvement.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phrase Health, Inc., the healthcare industry's first EHR workflow management company, is thrilled to announce that it was awarded a $2 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS). This prestigious award recognizes Phrase Health's continued groundbreaking work in developing innovative tools that empower health systems to deliver higher-value care through data-driven, continuous improvement of EHR-based clinical workflows.

The funding will enable Phrase Health to develop an out-of-the-box content library of Quality Improvement (QI) templates for its innovative Outcomes product. These templates are designed to align with federally reportable metrics and financial incentives, streamlining the evaluation and optimization of clinical decision support (CDS) tools essential for ensuring improved outcomes and optimal patient care. The effort will build upon prior research that led to the development of Phrase Health's Outcomes product, which helps health systems understand the impact of their EHR interventions (e.g., alerts, order sets, etc.) on clinical measures.

"Far too often, health systems implement EHR-based interventions that are never evaluated with a continuous improvement mindset. This leads to bloated workflows that are difficult to maintain and, more importantly, don't achieve their desired clinical outcomes," said Dr. Marc Tobias, founder and CEO of Phrase Health. "We are honored to receive this continued NIH support, which underscores the innovation and impact of our work. Our commitment to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical decision-making remains at the forefront of our mission."

Phrase Health's Outcomes product is uniquely positioned, offering a self-service platform that integrates rigorous QI methods with actionable insights. Unlike other solutions, the Outcomes product not only helps users evaluate the performance of an EHR intervention, but highlights its effectiveness on the quality measures that they are meant to improve. The development of a comprehensive library of QI templates marks a significant advancement in making these powerful tools accessible to health systems of all sizes and varying levels of QI expertise.

With the support of this award, Phrase Health is poised to continue developing innovative solutions for informatics and QI teams in the healthcare industry, empowering providers to make data-driven decisions that lead to better patient care and organizational efficiency.

About Phrase Health:

Phrase Health is the health industry's first EHR workflow management company dedicated to helping health systems enhance the quality and value of care through continuous, data-driven improvement. The award-winning company, founded in 2018 within the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by several board certified clinical informatics physicians, provides tools and curated insights that enable health systems to evaluate and optimize their EHR-based clinical workflows, ultimately improving the clinician experience and patient outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.phrasehealth.com.

Disclosures:

This press release refers to support by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44TR005274. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Media Contact

Tyler Kotarski, Phrase Health, Inc., 1 484-352-3615, [email protected], www.phrasehealth.com

SOURCE Phrase Health, Inc.