Phylum Introduces New Software Package Firewall Capabilities

Phylum users benefit from its powerful, automated analysis engine that reports proprietary findings instead of relying on manually curated lists. Phylum uses SAST, heuristics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect and report zero-day findings. Users know more risks, sooner and earlier in the development lifecycle for the strongest software supply chain defense.

"Because Phylum's analysis engine looks at third-party code as soon as it's published into the open-source ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to inform organizations of the most threats, at pace and at scale," said Louis Lang, co-founder and CTO at Phylum. "For example, public lists like OSV, which does its best to crowdsource the identification of malicious open-source packages has reported a little over 25,000 malicious packages while Phylum has found more than 200,000."

Users can easily set and enforce acceptable use policies at the perimeter of the open-source ecosystem by leveraging the Phylum Policy Library to choose criteria based on specific indicators, attack types or regulatory guidelines, or create custom policy using Open Policy Agent (OPA). The Phylum Policy Library allows users to toggle on the blocking of critical vulnerabilities, attacks like typosquats, obfuscated code and dependency confusion, copyleft licenses, and more. Additionally, the flexibility of OPA enables customers to develop incredibly flexible and granular policies that fit their unique needs, based on any attribute related to the open-source software.

"One customer, for example, wanted to ensure all packages they consumed were at least two weeks old. This use case was quickly satisfied by a custom policy, which took minutes to write and was deployed within three clicks to provide enterprise-wide enforcement. This option is now available in the Phylum Policy Library for any customer to use," said Bray.

Given that for most organizations developer experience is of paramount importance, Phylum operates as seamlessly as possible. In the event a specific version of a package is non-compliant (e.g., contains a critical security vulnerability), Phylum can gracefully fallback to a compliant version of the requested package. The development process remains uninterrupted, secure software is used and a breakage is only caused if no viable alternatives exist.

In addition, to avoid confusion, Phylum is able to integrate with enterprise communication tools like Slack or Teams to notify developers of issues that cannot be automatically remedied. It also provides a workflow in-line with the notification to request an exception to a policy, when needed. The net result of this set of capabilities is protection from threats and license issues, and less vulnerabilities in delivered software overall. This results in less friction between security and engineering organizations, less time spent correcting problems for software developers, and less time spent triaging findings for security teams.

Phylum also provides continuous monitoring, so users are notified when new issues arise or a package exhibits risky behavior after use. Users can look up historical packages at any time, even after they have been removed from the open-source ecosystem, for incident response, governance or policy adherence purposes. Phylum can also be deployed in the CI/CD pipeline.

About Phylum

Phylum defends applications at the perimeter of the open-source ecosystem and the tools used to build software. Its automated analysis engine scans third-party code as soon as it's published into the open-source ecosystem to vet software packages, identify risks, inform users and block attacks. Phylum's database of open-source software supply chain risks is the most comprehensive and scalable offering available, and can be deployed throughout the development lifecycle depending on an organization's infrastructure and appsec program maturity. The company is built by a team of career security researchers and developers with decades of experience in U.S. Intelligence Community and commercial sectors. Phylum won the Black Hat 2022 Innovation Spotlight Competition, was named to Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces and was named a Top Infosec Innovator by Cyber Defense Magazine. Learn more at https://phylum.io, subscribe to the Phylum Research Blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

