Physical Therapists Bob and Brad Celebrate Milestone Achievement: 1 Million Massage Guns Sold Worldwide

"As physical therapists, we designed our massage guns based on what actually works for patients. Each of our million customers is getting a device backed by decades of clinical experience, not just marketing hype." Post this

"We started by sharing tips to help people live healthier lives, and we never imagined we'd sell a million massage guns," said co-founder Brad Heineck. "When we started creating products, our mission was to make professional-quality physical therapy tools accessible to everyone. It's incredibly rewarding to know that our tools are helping people feel better every day, all around the world."

The Bob and Brad massage gun collection has gained popularity for its perfect balance of power, quietness, and professional-grade percussion therapy at prices that make recovery accessible to all. The best-selling C2 Pro and the compact Q2 Pro have become top-rated products on major platforms like Amazon and featured as the best massage guns on Tom's Guide, Techradar, and other major media. The brand's deep understanding of the human body and the principles of physical therapy are evident in the thoughtful design and performance of their products.

Bob and Brad offer a full series massage guns including heat & cold therapy to address diverse recovery needs. Their comprehensive product line includes:

Pocket-Size Massage Guns for On-the-Go Relief: Q2 Mini/Q2 Pro/M7 Plus/A7 Pro

Mid-Size Massage Guns for Fitness Enthusiasts: C2 Pro/T2 Pro/X6 Pro Max

Professional-Grade Massage Guns for Athletes: D6 Pro/D6 Pro Plus

In addition to massage guns, Bob and Brad have expanded their product line to include eye massagers, foot massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, hand massagers, heating pads and more—each developed with the same clinical insight and dedication to quality that made them a household name.

