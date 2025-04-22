Physical Therapists Bob and Brad Celebrate Milestone Achievement: 1 Million Massage Guns Sold Worldwide

Bob and Brad, the globally recognized physical therapists and creators behind the popular "Bob & Brad" YouTube channel, have officially surpassed 1 million massage guns sold worldwide. Known for combining clinical expertise with consumer-friendly design, the brand offers a full range of massage guns—from compact, on-the-go models to high-performance devices for athletes—all engineered with options for heat and cold therapy. This milestone highlights the brand's rapid growth and continued commitment to making professional-quality wellness tools accessible to all.
WINONA, Minn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob and Brad, the world-renowned physical therapists behind the popular YouTube channel "Bob & Brad," are proud to announce a major milestone: the global sales of their massage guns have officially surpassed 1 million units. This achievement marks a significant moment for the brand, which has rapidly grown into one of the most trusted names in the health and wellness device industry.
Founded by Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck, two physical therapists with over 60 years of combined experience, Bob and Brad have become trusted voices in the health and wellness space, amassing a dedicated global following through their informative and engaging online content. Their massage gun, designed with professional-grade specifications at consumer-friendly prices, has become the centerpiece of their product ecosystem and gained popularity among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking effective at-home pain management solutions.
"We started by sharing tips to help people live healthier lives, and we never imagined we'd sell a million massage guns," said co-founder Brad Heineck. "When we started creating products, our mission was to make professional-quality physical therapy tools accessible to everyone. It's incredibly rewarding to know that our tools are helping people feel better every day, all around the world."
The Bob and Brad massage gun collection has gained popularity for its perfect balance of power, quietness, and professional-grade percussion therapy at prices that make recovery accessible to all. The best-selling C2 Pro and the compact Q2 Pro have become top-rated products on major platforms like Amazon and featured as the best massage guns on Tom's Guide, Techradar, and other major media. The brand's deep understanding of the human body and the principles of physical therapy are evident in the thoughtful design and performance of their products.
Bob and Brad offer a full series massage guns including heat & cold therapy to address diverse recovery needs. Their comprehensive product line includes:
- Pocket-Size Massage Guns for On-the-Go Relief: Q2 Mini/Q2 Pro/M7 Plus/A7 Pro
- Mid-Size Massage Guns for Fitness Enthusiasts: C2 Pro/T2 Pro/X6 Pro Max
- Professional-Grade Massage Guns for Athletes: D6 Pro/D6 Pro Plus
"As physical therapists, we designed our massage guns based on what actually works for patients," said Brad Heineck, co-founder. "Each of our million customers is getting a device backed by decades of clinical experience, not just marketing hype."
In addition to massage guns, Bob and Brad have expanded their product line to include eye massagers, foot massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, hand massagers, heating pads and more—each developed with the same clinical insight and dedication to quality that made them a household name.
For more information about Bob and Brad's massage guns and other recovery products, visit their Amazon store or follow them on YouTube.
