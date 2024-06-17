Physician Assistant Beth Phillips at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in East Syracuse, NY Accepts Faculty Position with the Allergan Medical Institute®

Beth is excited to give back and assist in the cultivation of strong skills in newer injectors. Post this

With a background in biology and surgery, Beth is enthusiastic about anatomy and the evolution of science-based correction of aging. She has participated in thousands of aesthetic surgical procedures and brings this experience of anatomy to her injections. This is a unique perspective that is very rare among injectors. She looks forward to continuing to learn and grow in her new role. Beth has dedicated her time for decades to the hands-on instruction of students and professionals in medicine and has endeavored to educate the community on topics in her field.

Being appointed to the Allergan Medical Institute is a highly respected honor. The Allergan Medical Institute provides world-class medical education and expert training for providers of all levels who aim to expand their scientific knowledge and technical skills in the medical aesthetic industry.

About Beth Phillips, PA-C

Beth Phillips has been a physician assistant for over 30 years and has been working in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine for over 20 years. Beth received a bachelor's degree in biology from SUNY Cortland and completed her physician assistant program and degree at Albany Medical College, where she graduated with high honors. Prior to joining Dr. Anthony Deboni, Beth had a distinguished career in general, thoracic and vascular surgery where she held leadership and preceptor positions. She was an adjunct faculty at LeMoyne College's PA program as a surgical rotation coordinator. She also participated in surgical subspecialties including plastic surgery, urology and neurosurgery.

Beth was recruited by Dr. Deboni in 2005 to join his growing practice. Together, they have performed thousands of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Beth began injecting Botox®, dermal fillers and biostimulators over 20 years ago. She has attended multiple invitation-only Allergan Master Injector and Allergan Expert Injector courses and is a national trainer for the Allergan Medical Institute. Beth was a writer for Women of Upstate NY Magazine for several years, during which she wrote articles highlighting current topics in plastic surgery.

Beth brings a wealth of experience and insight to CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery. She has received advanced training in anatomy and injection techniques from many of the industry greats. She is responsible for introducing PRP and multiple energy-based modalities into the practice. A combination of finesse and cutting-edge techniques along with a genuine connection with her patients has made her one of the busiest injectors in Central New York. Beth is a member of the American Association of Plastic Surgeons and the American Association of Physician Assistants.

About CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

You can trust CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery for the highest standard of excellence in cosmetic surgery and one of the most comprehensive selections of procedures and aesthetic treatments in Central New York. Led by board-certified cosmetic surgeons Dr. Gregory Baum and Dr. Anthony Deboni, thousands of satisfied clients have received the widely acclaimed and highly personalized care of CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Drs. Deboni and Baum are two of the most highly respected and trusted plastic surgeons in Central New York. Both attended medical school at the SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, where they also completed their general surgery training. They traveled to well-respected universities to complete their plastic surgery training and brought that training, knowledge, and experience back to Central New York. With years of surgical experience, they are well-versed in the most effective and leading cosmetic techniques for surgical skin cancer removal and reconstruction, breast augmentation, breast reconstructive surgery, tummy tuck and much more.

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery offers both surgical and non-surgical procedures to help patients reverse sun damaged skin and achieve a smoother, younger-looking complexion, including facelifts, non-surgical laser skin rejuvenation and PRP facials. Additionally, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery offers a complete selection of cosmetic services for the face and body, including Botox, dermal fillers, skin tightening, laser hair removal, vaginal rejuvenation, PRP hair restoration and much more.

