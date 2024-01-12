Physician Medical Group M&A Declines in Q4:23, According to Acquisition Data from LevinPro HC

"With high interest rates and increased operational costs, it's not a surprise deal activity has slowed. But as the industry continues to embrace value-based care models, the PMG market will remain one of the most active sectors for the foreseeable future." Post this

The largest physician deal, by disclosed price at least, was the acquisition of Southern New England Regional Cancer Center, LLC and Roger Williams Radiation Therapy, LLC by American Shared Hospital Services for a combined $2.85 million. GenesisCare USA, Inc. was the seller. American Shared Hospital Services purchased 60% of the practices, and the deal was done as part of GenesisCare USA, Inc.'s Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

Health systems and hospitals were also active in the physician market, announcing five deals and expanding their outpatient care networks by an average of eight physicians per practice. Hospital acquisitions were across the board for specialties, from pediatrics to oncology and internal medicine.

"With high interest rates and increased operational costs, it's not a surprise deal activity has slowed," said Kate Humphrey, an Editorial Analyst with Levin Associates. "But as the industry continues to embrace value-based care models, the PMG market will remain one of the most active sectors for the foreseeable future."

All quarterly results are published in The Health Care M&A Report, which is part of LevinPro HC, a research intelligence platform published by Irving Levin Associates, LLC.

