Physician-Owned and Operated Intentional Self Aesthetics in New Canaan, CT to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Jan. 25

Grand Opening Celebration!

Where: Intentional Self Aesthetics, 23 Vitti Street, New Canaan, CT 06840

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 4-7 p.m.

What: Guests will enjoy event-only discounts on services and products, a wine tasting, live demonstrations and giveaways

Visit our website to RSVP by Jan. 18

To reserve your spot for the Grand Opening Celebration, please RSVP on our website. To schedule a consultation, book an appointment or learn more about Intentional Self Aesthetics, call 203.594.1890 or visit intentionalselfaesthetics.com.

About Intentional Self Aesthetics

Intentional Self Aesthetics was created by Owner and Medical Director Dr. Teresa Alasio with the mission to prioritize confidence, self-awareness and self-compassion for every client. With the understanding that everyone's journey is unique, Intentional Self Aesthetics focuses on each client's own values and desires, offering programs and services that align with their individuality and contribute positively to their self-image and confidence.

Dr. Alasio's goal is to provide each client with clear, personalized, professional advice, making sure they understand the potential benefits and risks, and assisting them in choosing treatments that align with their personal goals and values. Intentional Self Aesthetics offers a variety of best-in-class, results-driven treatments using products that are cruelty-free, eco-friendly and promote social responsibility.

About Dr. Teresa Alasio, Owner and Medical Director

Dr. Teresa Alasio is an accomplished Board-Certified Physician and Medical Director. With a diverse range of expertise, Dr. Alasio has made significant contributions to the field of medicine over her nearly 20-year career and is an experienced and highly skilled physician and thought leader. Dr. Alasio has found aesthetics to be the ideal practice environment to combine her skills and passion, and intentionally built her practice in her hometown of New Canaan, Connecticut. Not only does being local afford an opportunity to work close to home and near her family, but she also recognizes the importance of being part of the thriving community that is New Canaan and actively participating as a local business owner.

Dr. Teresa Alasio's professional journey is marked by academic excellence and extensive training. Dr. Alasio earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where she also did her residency training, serving as Chief Resident in her final year. Throughout the years, Dr. Alasio has continuously improved and honed her skills through fellowship, continuing lifelong education activities and service on national committees. Additionally, she has made significant contributions to the medical community through presentations and publications, sharing knowledge and expertise with peers and colleagues.

In addition to academic and professional accomplishments, Dr. Alasio has demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility and community engagement, serving on the Board of Directors for the Domestic Violence Crisis Center of Stamford in the past as well as Co-Chair of the annual Voices of Courage Luncheon. Dr. Alasio has also been recognized as a dedicated and compassionate healthcare provider, earning praise from patients and colleagues alike for exemplary patient care and service, and has been nominated in the past as a "Health Care Hero" by Westchester Magazine.

Dr. Alasio holds Board Certification in Aesthetics from the American Association of Procedural Medicine (AAOPM) and is also Board-Certified in Anatomic Pathology and Cytopathology. Dr. Alasio is a Certified Life Coach from The Life Coach School.

Media Contact

Dr. Teresa Alasio, Intentional Self Aesthetics, 203-594-1890, [email protected], https://intentionalselfaesthetics.com/

SOURCE Intentional Self Aesthetics