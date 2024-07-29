Physician Partners of America's Frisco clinic in Texas is Relocating

Interventional pain management clinic in Frisco Texas is moving to Plano

PLANO, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America's (PPOA) interventional pain management clinic located at 5575 Warren Parkway, Suite 104B, Frisco TX 75034 is relocating to 6957 West Plano Parkway, Suite 2700, Plano, TX 75093. Dr. Demaceo Howard will begin seeing patients at the new location on August 1st, 2024.

The new clinic's location is a brand-new state-of-the-art facility with ample parking and is easily assessable from all major interstates. It is just off Plano Parkway from exit FM-544 to Parker Road on the Sam Rayburn Tollway/State Highway 12. PPOA wants to reassure current patients that this will be a smooth transition and they will continue to receive exceptional patient care.

Josh Helms, PPOA's Chief Executive Officer in Tampa, made the decision to relocate this clinic ultimately to reach more patients in pain. He explains, "Our new clinic location is in an area that will allow us to not only serve our existing patients from Frisco but will also allow us to reach a new patient base in Plano and parts of Richardson as well. Our goal is to give quality pain relief to as many patients as possible and I believe this new location will help accomplish that."

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa Florida, focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical.com.

