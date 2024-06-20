Physician Partners of America's Pinellas County clinic in Tampa Bay is Improving

Interventional pain management clinic in Pinellas County Florida is relocating

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America's (PPOA) interventional pain management clinic located at 5767 49th Street North, Suite A, St. Petersburg, FL 33709 is relocating to 6453 102nd Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33709. Dr. Robert Guirguis and Dr. Neil Ellis will begin seeing patients at the new location on July 1st, 2024.

The new clinic's location is easily accessible from exit 30 on I-275 to FL 690/Gateway Expressway. PPOA wants to reassure current patients that this will be a smooth transition and they will continue to receive exceptional patient care.

Josh Helms, PPOA's Chief Executive Officer in Tampa, made the decision to relocate this clinic ultimately to improve patient experience. He explains, "Our new clinic location will provide patients with a brand-new state-of-the-art facility equipped with ample parking spaces and centrally located to our Ambulatory Surgery Center. As our organization continues to grow, relocations like this are pertinent to continue to offer quality patient care."

Make an appointment by calling 800-400-PPOA or click here.

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa Florida, focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical.com.

