Physician Partners of America's Tampa Florida Clinic has Relocated

TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America's (PPOA) interventional pain management clinic located at 3450 E. Fletcher Ave #350, Tampa, FL 33613 has relocated to 14438 University Cove Pl, Tampa, FL 33613. Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo and Dr. Neil Ellis began seeing patients at the new location on May 17th 2024.

The new clinic's location is still easily accessible from exit 266 on I-75 to East Fletcher Avenue. PPOA wants to reassure current patients that this will be a smooth transition and they will continue to receive exceptional patient care.

Josh Helms, PPOA's Chief Executive Officer in Tampa, made the decision to relocate this clinic ultimately to benefit patients. He explains, "As our organization continues to grow rapidly, we are constantly seeking ways to improve patient experience. Our new clinic location will achieve this by providing patients with a more modern and easily accessible facility."

