Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety Announces Launch of Internationally Recognized Curriculum on Enhanced Respiratory Care

With the Enhanced Respiratory Care clinician certification curriculum, PPAHS now looks to expand its mission to the clinician level. There are 7 courses currently available: Culture of a Weaning Program, Resident Selection, Quality of Life, Weaning Approaches, Ventilator Unit Technology/Equipment, Discharge Processes and Process Improvement, and Humidified High Flow Therapy or High Velocity Nasal Insufflation. To take the courses for continuing medical education (CME) credits, please click on the Enhanced Respiratory Care course link at https://ppahs.org/continuing-medical-education-cme-courses/.

"Each of the courses provides the basis every clinician needs to adequately care for patients requiring mechanical ventilation," explained Michael Wong, JD, the Executive Director of PPAHS. "We encourage all clinicians caring for mechanically ventilated patients to take the Enhanced Respiratory Care courses."

The curriculum is certified by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) for CRCE (Continuing Respiratory Care Education). "The [AARC] would like to express our support and endorsement of [PPAHS'] efforts in developing standards of care and facility accreditation for long term mechanical ventilation in skilled nursing facilities," said AARC President, Carl Hinkson, MS, RRT-NPS, ACCS, FAARC. "...Patients requiring long-term ventilation often have complex medical needs and require specialized care. This care must be provided by healthcare professionals who are trained in the management of mechanical ventilation, including respiratory therapists, nurses, and physicians."

With the dual offering of facility accreditation and clinician certification in a space that has historically lacked standardized guidance, the PPAHS Enhanced Respiratory Care program is poised to help patients better identify trained facilities and healthcare professionals.

"When families send their loved ones and friends to a healthcare facility, they want to make sure that they are receiving the best care possible," said Mr. Wong. "Clinicians who have been certified in Enhanced Respiratory Care demonstrate their commitment to providing care to their patients following the gold standard of care that the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards Committee has set."

To learn more about and to take the clinician certification program, please visit https://ppahs.org/certification-in-enhanced-respiratory-care/.

About the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

The Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS), a 501c3 nonprofit, is an internationally-ranked top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index). PPAHS works to advance patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information.

About the Enhanced Respiratory Care program

The PPAHS Enhanced Respiratory Care program is based on standards published by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), which achieved liberation rates of 65% (i.e. getting a patient off of mechanical ventilation) and earned national recognition of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST).

The Enhanced Respiratory Care program consists of two facets:

Accreditation of Healthcare Facilities in Enhanced Respiratory Care

Certification of Clinicians in Enhanced Respiratory Care

