Physicians Become Shareholders in KIC Ventures, a Leading US Healthtech Investment Firm Focused on Global Spine Surgery Technologies

KIC Ventures' Mission and Focus Areas

Our mission is to develop best-in-class, Less Exposure Advanced Spine Technologies (LEAST) that prioritize patient safety and outcomes. KIC Ventures advances the philosophy of Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) through our companies:

Interventional Spine Innovation (NANISX): Focused on interventional physicians.

Outpatient Spine Innovation (LESS Spine): Dedicated to advancing outpatient spine surgery.

Viscoelastic Total Disc Replacement (AxioMed): Revolutionary solutions for orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons.

By equipping healthcare providers with tools to reduce poor outcomes of traditional spine surgery, KIC Ventures aims to enhance patient well-being and support surgeons in delivering better care.

Proven Value Growth: From $100,000 Investment to $300 Million Valuation

In 2006, Dr. Chin laid the foundation for KIC Ventures with a personal investment of $100,000, targeting unique spine technologies. His strategic vision and commitment have led him to invest an estimated $40+ million of his own capital and attract an additional $25 million from external investors over time. Today, KIC Ventures boasts an impressive valuation of $300 million, with Dr. Chin owning more than 50%—demonstrating a remarkable 3,000x return on his initial investment.

Dr. Chin emphasizes that now is the optimal time for investors to join, as many initial risks have been mitigated, and KIC Ventures is positioned for global expansion and pursuing US IPOs for its portfolio companies. A prime example of this success is NANISX, which has shown consistent profitability since 2021, maintaining a positive EBITDA. The highly anticipated 2025 release of AxioMed's lumbar disc replacement to US surgeons is expected to further accelerate growth, with an ambitious target to elevate the company's valuation to $5 billion.

Investment Benefits

Investing in KIC Ventures provides a unique opportunity to diversify portfolios and build substantial wealth. The firm's focus on innovative spine technologies positions it for significant growth, making it an attractive option for those looking to secure their financial futures and contribute to a legacy of medical innovation.

Join Us and Become a Shareholder and Owner in Revolutionizing Spine Surgery

KIC Ventures invites accredited investors to join this groundbreaking journey and contribute to a legacy of innovation. This is a unique opportunity to diversify investments while supporting a company committed to medical advancements worldwide and building an impactful legacy for future young professionals in technology.

About KIC Ventures

KIC Ventures is a leading healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing spine surgery with innovative technologies. Founded by Harvard graduate orthopedic spine surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Kingsley R Chin, the company is committed to improving patient outcomes and supporting healthcare providers through advanced spine technologies worldwide.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

