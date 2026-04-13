Physician's Choice Bloat + Gas Probiotic with CoreBiome® Expands Distribution into Target

Physician's Choice is expanding distribution of its Bloat + Gas Probiotic with CoreBiome® into Target, bringing the comprehensive digestive wellness formula to more consumers through a major national retailer. Featuring a targeted 5-in-1 blend designed to support bloating, gas and overall gut health, the product highlights the collaboration between Physician's Choice and Compound Solutions to deliver thoughtful, science-backed digestive support in a convenient daily format.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, is excited to announce that its patented CoreBiome® tributyrin is featured in Physician's Choice Bloat + Gas Probiotic, now available at Target. Physician's Choice is the #1 selling probiotic brand on Amazon, so this retail expansion marks an exciting new chapter for the digestive wellness product, bringing the formula to more consumers through one of the country's most recognized retailers.

Physician's Choice Bloat + Gas Probiotic with CoreBiome® is a targeted 5-in-1 formula created to help consumers get ahead of everyday bloating and gas with one daily capsule. It combines a prebiotic, probiotic, postbiotic, digestive enzymes and soothing herbs in a comprehensive approach designed to support digestive comfort, gut microbiome health and the breakdown of hard-to-digest foods.

Physician's Choice developed Bloat + Gas Probiotic to bring together comprehensive digestive support in a single daily solution, and CoreBiome® is the foundation of the product's complete gut health story. Together, Physician's Choice and CSI highlight how modern digestive wellness products can combine convenience, thoughtful formulation and science-backed support in a format made for everyday use.

About CoreBiome®

CoreBiome® is a patented postbiotic butyrate designed to deliver butyrate, the most important postbiotic, directly to the colon. As a unique postbiotic solution, CoreBiome® gives formulators a differentiated way to support digestive and gut health innovation.

About Compound Solutions

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399881, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.