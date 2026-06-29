Physicians for You Recruitment Launches Dedicated Canada Online Resource for International Physicians

Leading physician recruitment firm publishes a comprehensive guide to Canadian life and medical careers for internationally trained doctors. Post this

"Canada continues to face a significant shortage of family physicians and specialists, and internationally trained doctors represent a vital part of the solution," said Hedaya Martin, operations director at Physicians for You. "We created this resource because we know that a career decision is also a life decision. Physicians want to understand where they'll be raising their families and building their futures, not just where they'll be working."

Nearly 6 million Canadians currently lack regular access to a primary care provider, according to a 2025 survey by the Canadian Medical Association, and internationally trained physicians now make up more than a quarter of the country's physician workforce.

Canada: A Place to Call Home provides internationally trained doctors considering relocation with a practical overview of what a move to Canada looks like, both personally and professionally.

The new section is available now at

https://physiciansforyou.com/canada/a-place-to-call-home.html.

About Physicians for You

Physicians for You is a Canadian physician recruitment company dedicated to connecting qualified international doctors with medical communities across Canada. With years of experience navigating licensure, relocation, and placement, Physicians for You supports physicians at every step of their transition to a Canadian medical career.

Media Contact

Alex Rakhmilevitch, IDL Web, 1 6476892440, [email protected], IDL Web

Hedaya Martin, Operations Director, Physicians for You, 1 778-613-2006, [email protected], www.physiciansforyou.com

SOURCE Physicians for You