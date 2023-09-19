Physicians to Receive World's Oldest Holistic Mind/Body Medicine In a Modern, Clinically-Proven Curriculum That Reduces Burnout and Stress and Increases Compassion

"This historic, groundbreaking conference curriculum is news to use! It's the ancient and modern antidote to burnout." Mark Pettus MD. Tweet this

According to conference director Perlmutter, "Although it is the goal of human beings to be physically healthy, emotionally mature and spiritually awakened, most people, including modern healthcare providers, lack knowledge of how to attain this worthwhile goal. Understanding this dilemma, I have spent most of the past 50 years of my life studying, experimenting with, and interpreting the ancient teachings of the world's most knowledgeable Yoga Science and Yoga Psychology medical sages. Now that the benefit of my endeavors has been clinically proven to reduce burnout and stress while increasing compassion, I will share my conclusions at this year's AMI physicians conference. By learning to apply my curriculum, physicians will know through their own personal experience that holistic health is more than physical fitness and mental stability. Each attendee will receive a complete set of practical tools that reduce physician burnout and stress, enhance problem solving capacities, and nurture a healthier life-work balance. And when they leave this year's conference, they will know how to take care of the body, regulate the breath, control the emotions and coordinate the 4 functions of the mind so they can rediscover their inner source of physical well-being and emotional contentment, and deepen their love of medicine and life."

In December of 2022, "Lifestyle Medicine," the premier international publication of applied lifestyle medicine, published the results of a five-year, peer-reviewed clinical study to evaluate the efficacy of Leonard Perlmutter's annual Physician Conference curriculum. The findings included the following groundbreaking, life-enhancing, health-promoting changes: Burnout was reduced 23.3%, Secondary Traumatic Stress was reduced 19.9%, and Compassion Satisfaction was increased by 11.2%.

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive experience for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. Lecture topics will include AMI Meditation, diaphragmatic breathing, easy-gentle yoga, Yoga psychology, epigenetics and neuroplasticity, resilience, how to use the chakra system as a diagnostic tool, mind function optimization, principles of Ayurveda, plant-based nutrition, and lymph system detoxification. In addition to AMI founder and curriculum developer Leonard Perlmutter, other presenters include: Mark Pettus MD, board certified internist and nephrologist and Director of Medical Education and Population Health of Berkshire Health Systems; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, co-founder and faculty member of The American Meditation Institute; Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine, and Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee.

According to conference alumnus Kelly Herron MD, in Obstetrics and Gynecology, "This program has been very illuminating for me at this point in my life. It has provided me with a tremendous number of tools to apply in various relationships. I now have an ongoing practice of how to live my life free of obstacles, and am more able to love my family, friends, patients and myself."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

