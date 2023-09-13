Physiotec and LSVT Global Partner to Improve Patient Mobility

"We're thrilled about our partnership to enhance patient outcomes," stated Étienne Gobeil, CEO at Physiotec. "Incorporating LSVT BIG content into our home exercise library ensures certified therapists have essential resources readily available for top-notch patient care." Tweet this

"We're excited about this innovative partnership that will help improve patient outcomes," said Étienne Gobeil, President and CEO at Physiotec "The integration of LSVT BIG content into Physiotec's home exercise library will help make sure that LSVT BIG Certified therapists have all the resources they need at their fingertips so they can focus on providing quality care for their patients."

This new partnership is sure to have positive impacts on millions of lives around the world by providing easier access to high-quality physical and occupational therapy services and improved functional outcomes and quality of life for those with Parkinson's and other conditions.

To learn more, LSVT BIG Certified Clinicians can sign up for a free trial.

Be sure to visit the Physiotec Booth #1122 and LSVT Global Booth #800 at the 2023 APTA Private Practice Annual Conference, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas on November 2 – 5, 2023.

About Physiotec

Physiotec, a leader in Home Exercise Program solutions for physical therapists, provides user-friendly software that allows clinicians to prescribe customized exercise programs, monitor patient progress, and promote active patient involvement in the rehabilitation process. With a dedication to evidence-based practice and patient-centred care, Physiotec is committed to enhancing therapeutic outcomes through technology.

About LSVT Global

LSVT Global pioneered innovative, scientifically validated therapies that work to restore and maintain voice (LSVT LOUD) and movement (LSVT BIG) in people with Parkinson's and other neurological conditions. Founded in 2003, LSVT Global offers world-class continuing education courses for speech, physical and occupational therapists globally in our evidence-based and effective treatments for Parkinson's, pediatrics, and other populations! These therapies have collectively transformed the lives of countless individuals by improving their vocal loudness, speech clarity, overall communication abilities, mobility, gait, balance, and activities of daily living. With a commitment to education and evidence-based treatments, LSVT Global continues to be a trusted resource for speech-language pathologists, physical and occupational therapists, and individuals seeking effective therapy options.

