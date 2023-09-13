Physiotec and LSVT Global Partner to Improve Patient Mobility

Physiotec, the leading provider of Home Exercise Program (HEP) software, is proud to announce its new partnership with LSVT Global, a continuing education company that trains and certifies Physical and Occupational Therapists to provide treatment for people with Parkinson's, pediatrics, and other populations. Physiotec is used by more than 40,000 Clinicians and 16 million patients in over 91 countries.
MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The collaboration with LSVT Global brings its specialized expertise, exercise content, and protocols into the mix. This new content enhances Physiotec's platform by expanding its specialized home exercise program offerings. Therapists now have access to distinctive and thorough methods, along with the capability to integrate the latest and most advanced exercises into their patient regimens.
"We are thrilled about our new partnership with Physiotec," said Laura GusI, LSVT BIG® Chief Clinical Officer of LSVT Global. "It will allow us to provide physical and occupational therapists who are certified in LSVT BIG greater efficiency when it comes to creating and sending home exercise programs and tracking patients' home practice. Even more importantly, people who are receiving LSVT BIG treatment will benefit from the ability to see video clips of their exercises, receive personalized exercise instructions and communicate with their therapist any time they have questions. As a result, we are confident this will improve treatment results and patient satisfaction when therapists utilize the LSVT BIG application on Physiotec."
"We're excited about this innovative partnership that will help improve patient outcomes," said Étienne Gobeil, President and CEO at Physiotec "The integration of LSVT BIG content into Physiotec's home exercise library will help make sure that LSVT BIG Certified therapists have all the resources they need at their fingertips so they can focus on providing quality care for their patients."
This new partnership is sure to have positive impacts on millions of lives around the world by providing easier access to high-quality physical and occupational therapy services and improved functional outcomes and quality of life for those with Parkinson's and other conditions.
About Physiotec
Physiotec, a leader in Home Exercise Program solutions for physical therapists, provides user-friendly software that allows clinicians to prescribe customized exercise programs, monitor patient progress, and promote active patient involvement in the rehabilitation process. With a dedication to evidence-based practice and patient-centred care, Physiotec is committed to enhancing therapeutic outcomes through technology.
About LSVT Global
LSVT Global pioneered innovative, scientifically validated therapies that work to restore and maintain voice (LSVT LOUD) and movement (LSVT BIG) in people with Parkinson's and other neurological conditions. Founded in 2003, LSVT Global offers world-class continuing education courses for speech, physical and occupational therapists globally in our evidence-based and effective treatments for Parkinson's, pediatrics, and other populations! These therapies have collectively transformed the lives of countless individuals by improving their vocal loudness, speech clarity, overall communication abilities, mobility, gait, balance, and activities of daily living. With a commitment to education and evidence-based treatments, LSVT Global continues to be a trusted resource for speech-language pathologists, physical and occupational therapists, and individuals seeking effective therapy options.
