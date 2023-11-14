PI Establishes Innovation Hub to Strengthen Collaboration with Technical Research Institutes

This new R&D initiative will be expanded to office/laboratory clusters in the US and Asia.

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physik Instrumente (PI), the global specialist for motion control, nanopositioning technology, and high precision automation, is solidifying its affiliation and working relationships with leading universities and research institutions. A first step was made by establishing a 5,300 sqft collaboration laboratory close to the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and other advanced technical research institutes in Karlsruhe, Germany. "The proximity to these leading institutes promises a strong impetus for our future topics and helps us consolidate and expand our technology leadership," states Markus Spanner, CEO of the PI Group.